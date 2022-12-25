Vishal Pandey on Tunisha Sharma's suicide, "Let the Police investigate" - Exclusive 

MUMBAI : Yesterday, the television industry got the shocking news that Tunisha Sharma has passed away. The actress died by suicide and she was reportedly found hanging in the makeup of her Ali Baba Daastan-E-Kabul co-star Sheezan Khan.

TellyChakkar interacted with social media influencer Vishal Pandey and spoke to him about Tunisha's demise.

Vishal Pandey on Tunisha's demise

It's very unfortunate thing that has happened. I haven't met her many times, but I had met her during the game show of Bharti Singh. Whatever I came to know about her at that time was that she was a very happy go lucky and chirpy girl. I just hope that she has got the relief from the thing that made her take this step. Deeply hurt and numb.

Also Read: Tushisha Sharma suicide: “Just two days before she shared with her doctor and mother to how she was used and cheated by Sheezan Khan am sure he is hiding something as a fight did take place between them a few days back – Sanjeev aka Tunisha’s uncle

Did you meet her again after the show?

We just messaged a couple of times and then her shooting schedule was different and my schedule was different, so we couldn't meet. But, we bonded well the time we were together.

Did you ever think that a happy-chirpy girl like Tunisha would take a step like this?

It was very unexpected, but we don't know what a person is going through. Actually, no one knows the truth, even we don't know what it is. Let the Police investigate and then we will come to know.

The funeral of Tunisha will reportedly take place tomorrow or day after. Sheezan was arrested this morning and the court has sent him in custody for 4 days.

Also Read: RIP! Ali Baba Dastaan-E-Kabul actress Tunisha Sharma dies by suicide

For more news from the world of Bollywood, digital and television, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.