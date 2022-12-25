Tushisha Sharma suicide: “Just two days before she shared with her doctor and mother to how she was used and cheated by Sheezan Khan am sure he is hiding something as a fight did take place between them a few days back – Sanjeev aka Tunisha’s uncle

MUMBAI : Yesterday, the television industry woke up to the shocking news of Alibaba: Daastan-e- Kabul actress Tunisha Sharma passed away by committing suicide.

The actress hanged herself on the sets of the show and the incident took place in her co–actors makeup room Sheezan Mohammed Khan who essays the role of (Alibaba).

The two were in a relationship and had broken up just 15 days ago which has disturbed the actress.

Post this incident her mother filed a FIR against Sheezan where she mentioned that he was the one who provoked her to take this step.

The actor has been arrested by the police and as been produced in front of the court where the proceedings have begun.

Late actress Tunisha’s uncle Sanjeev spoke to the media and revealed a few things.

When he was asked that if Tunisha and Sheezan had a fight he said “Yes the two has an argument and just two days back she told her doctor and her mother that she was used and cheated by Sheezan am sure the police will interrogate and the truth shall come out.

He was further asked if he suspects some foul play or any blackmailing that took place to which he said “ Once Tunisha’s phone will be investigated we would know the truth until then I don’t want to blame or say anything let the police investigate”

Sanjeev also said that since Sheezan isn’t cooperating he suspects that he is hiding something for sure and once he would be taken into custody the interrogating would begin and something would come out for sure.

When asked about Tunisha pressuring Sheezan for marriage, her uncle replied saying “ She was only 20 and he was 28, I haven’t met him and what fight happened to him he only can say that led to this incident.

Well, the investigation is still on and soon the police would come out with the details.

