Wah! After Aishwarya Sharma and Neil Bhatt, this duo find love on sets of Ghum Hai Kisi Ke Pyaar Meiin?

MUMBAI: Popular drama series Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is constantly high on drama. We all know that the previous episodes were filled with lots of interesting twists and turns in the story. Pakhi and Virat aka Aishwarya and Neil are not only an on-screen pair but are married in real life too. Many already know that the duo first met on the sets of the show, fell in love and the rest is history.

Neil and Aishwarya kept their relationship hidden for a long time before dropping the bomb of their engagement.

Now, it looks like another duo has found love.

We are talking about Vihaan V Verma and Sneha Bhawsar who play Mohit Chavan and Karishma Chavan. As per a news portal the two have become more than friends. A source from the sets have also said the duo come on set together, leave together and even have their meals together.

The source further said, “They are perfect love birds, and can’t stay without each other.”

Credit- BollywoodLife