Wah! After Aishwarya Sharma and Neil Bhatt, this duo find love on sets of Ghum Hai Kisi Ke Pyaar Meiin?

Pakhi and Virat aka Aishwarya and Neil are not only an on-screen pair but are married in real life too. Many already know that the duo first met on the sets of the show, fell in love and the rest is history.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sat, 05/27/2023 - 09:57
Aishwarya Sharma and Neil Bhatt

MUMBAI: Popular drama series Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is constantly high on drama. We all know that the previous episodes were filled with lots of interesting twists and turns in the story. Pakhi and Virat aka Aishwarya and Neil are not only an on-screen pair but are married in real life too. Many already know that the duo first met on the sets of the show, fell in love and the rest is history. 

Also Read- Exclusive! Aishwarya Sharma reveals a shocking secret about her wedding day and talks about missing her husband, Neil Bhatt

Neil and Aishwarya kept their relationship hidden for a long time before dropping the bomb of their engagement. 

Now, it looks like another duo has found love.

We are talking about Vihaan V Verma and Sneha Bhawsar who play Mohit Chavan and Karishma Chavan. As per a news portal the two have become more than friends. A source from the sets have also said the duo come on set together, leave together and even have their meals together. 

Also Read- EXCLUSIVE! Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin actress Sneha Bhawsar reveals if screen space matters to her or not, says, "I have experienced both, so it doesn't bother me anymore"

The source further said, “They are perfect love birds, and can’t stay without each other.”

What do you think of Sneha and Vihaan’s pair? Tell us in the comments below.

For more news and updates from the world of television and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar 

Credit- BollywoodLife

Ayesha Singh Star Plus Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin Shaika Films Aishwarya Sharma Bhatt sai chavan Virat Tanvi Thakkar Vihan Verma spoiler TellyChakkar
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

