News

Want to touch Lataji's feet: 'Superstar Singer' winner Prity

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
08 Oct 2019 11:15 AM

She is just nine-year-old and she has already managed to score a huge fan base with her singing talent.

Hailing from Kolkata, Prity Bhattacharjee on Sunday lifted the trophy of the singing reality show "Superstar Singer".

On clinching the title, Prity expressed her happiness and spoke about her wishes.

In an interview to IANS, the little girl shared that she considers legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar and Shreya Ghoshal her idols and want to meet them.

"I am so happy ... I can't express into words. Now I just want to meet Lataji , Ashaji and Shreya didi and want to touch their feet and seek their blessings. Also, I want to sing a song with Shreya didi," said Prity, who crooned to Asha Bhosle's song "Jhumka gira re" in the finale episode.

As a reward, Prity received the prize money of total Rs 15 lakhs and a trophy.

Asked Prity about the changes she witnessed in her life after appearing on the Sony TV's show, the innocent girl ecstatically shared that she got her friend back after a fight.

"Before coming to Mumbai... I fought with one of my friends. She bit me then I hit her... Due to our fight our mothers too stopped talking. Now after doing the show when I visited my house, she met me and she apologised to me ...And now we are back as friends," added Prity.

IANS

Tags > Superstar Singer, Prity Bhattacharjee, Lata Mangeshkar, Shreya Ghoshal,

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

Latest

Slideshow

MTV Hustle: Kaam Bhari, SlowCheetah and Spitfire...

MTV Hustle: Kaam Bhari, SlowCheetah and Spitfire from Ranveer Singh’s music label, IncInk rock the semi-finale episode
more slideshows Click Here
best-show-btm
best-show-btm best-show-btm

Hot Downloads

Priyanka Chopra
Priyanka Chopra
Shraddha Kapoor
Shraddha Kapoor
Ashima Bhalla
Ashima Bhalla
Anushka Sharma
Anushka Sharma
Aditya Redij
Aditya Redij
Rakul Preet
Rakul Preet
Sambhavna Seth
Sambhavna Seth
Shiraz Hussain
Shiraz Hussain
Chhavi Mittal
Chhavi Mittal
Gurmeet Choudhary
Gurmeet Choudhary

past seven days