Watch Mehndi Hai Rachne Waali & see if flowers of love will blossom amongst two opposites Raghav Rao & Pallavi Deshmukh

MUMBAI: Over the years, India’s leading Hindi GEC Star Plus is known to have showcased different kinds of love stories for its viewers. Through various jodi’s, Star Plus has projected different layers of love, showcased different emotions of love and truly defined the meaning of love.

Show & Stories like Yeh Hai Mohabbatein chronicled the unusual love story of a Tamilian dentist, Dr. Ishita Iyer (played by Divyanka Tripathi) and a CEO of a company, Raman Bhalla (played by Karan Patel) -- both hailing from different cultures, who are brought together by Raman’s daughter, Ruhi Bhalla whereas in Ishqbaaz we saw a passionate & timeless love story of Shivaay & Anika’s (played by Nakuul Mehta & Surbhi Chandna in Ishqbaaz) and the iconic star-crossed lovers Anurag & Prerna (Parth Samthaan & Erica Fernandes in Kasautii Zindagii Ki 2) brought forth a poignant & unconditional love portrayal in their story.

This season of love, Star Plus is all set to redefine the meaning of love with a new & modern-day love story ‘Mehndi Hai Rachne Waali’ brought about by two different individual’s Raghav Rao & Pallavi Deshmukh (played by Sai Ketan Rao & Shivangi Khedkar). It will be interesting to watch if these colorless lives will ever be dawned upon the color of love in the coming days. To know more about this unique Jodi…