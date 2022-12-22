We Really loved Pandya Store fame Shiny Doshi and Simran Budharup’s ‘Matargashti’, did you?

MUMBAI : Pandya Store has managed to create a place in the hearts of the audience with its relatable plot and honest to heart characters. The show has been giving a packaged dose of drama, romance and action ever since it began. The audience finds the characters’ imperfections and stories relatable.

Also read: Pandya Store fame Alice Kaushik aka Raavi can compete with K3G’s ‘Poo’ when it comes to loving Laddoos, see for yourself

Pandya Store has managed to grab the attention of the masses with its heartfelt and emotional plot that surrounds the Pandya family.

Pandya Store recently completed its run of 600 episodes and seems like the cast and crew had a grand celebration about the same.

Now, we came across a video of Rishita and Dhara aka Simran Budharup and Shiny Doshi and it looks like the actresses had a lot of fun time, recollecting their childhood in this party.

We know that the Pandya family is celebrating Chiku’s homecoming and they have a grand party for the same where they have decorated everything with balloons and ribbons and will be seen having a lot of fun.

Rishita and Dhara too couldn’t skip out on the fun right?

The actors of the Pandya Store fam share great friendship off-camera and such bonds often make us envious.

Meanwhile in Pandya Store, Now, the entire family dances and sings in elation and joy around kids but the celebration doesn’t last long as Shweta makes an entry. She gets lost in the crowd and no one notices her before.

Everyone accepted that Shweta had left after her mother delivered the note and didn’t expect her presence. However, Shweta is back with a big shock for the Pandyas and they all halt and stand shell shocked to see her.

Shweta sticks a pamphlet on the entrance that states that the Pandya store now belongs to Shweta Patel.

