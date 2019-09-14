We tried extremely hard to reconcile: Mohena Kumari Singh on fallout with Rishi Dev

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar has been keeping fans updated about RiMoRav's split.



Mohena Kumari Singh and Gaurav Wadhva have announced their disassociation from RiMoRav vlogs post their tiff with Rishi Dev.

Yesterday evening, the duo announced the same and posted a dance video on the song Ismey Tera Ghata. Three chairs were seen in the video, one of which, supposedly representing Rishi, was empty.



TellyChakkar got in touch with Mohena to know more about the same, and she said, 'I've spoken my heart out in the video that we posted. It has been three weeks that Gaurav and I have been going through emotional turmoil because of whatever happened.'



She added, 'We have been receiving a lot of negative messages. Thus, we thought we need to come out in the open and talk about it, as our Vamily deserves to know about it.'



Talking about the incident, she said, 'I request that there's no negativity. I am just one month away from my wedding day and want everything smooth and sound. I wasn't able to bear the negativity and just thought of venting it out.'



We asked her the reason behind the tiff. Was it because MoRav couldn't dedicate enough time to the vlogs? After a long pause, Mohena replied, 'I am sorry, but I cannot divulge personal information. However, I would like to put it across that Gaurav and I wish Rishi the best. I hope he becomes the world's best YouTuber and achieves immense success.'



Well, we hope the trio is at peace and happy with whatever they have chosen in life.