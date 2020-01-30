We would love to see Shivangi Joshi and Mohsin Khan in a COMMITTED REALTIONSHIP in the coming Valentines Day !

MUMBAI: Rajan Shahi's show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehala Hai has been successfully running since many years and it has developed a great fan base. The

show gave us many popular and talented stars who are today one of the top actors of the small screen.

Mohsin Khan became a household name with his debut show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai where he plays the role of Kartik. The actor got huge

success with his first show and now he is considered as one of the top actors of the Telly World. On the other hand, Shivangi Joshi is also

one of the popular faces of the small screen who rose to fame as Naira in this show. The actress has received immense love and support from

her fans for her performance. Shivangi and Mohsin are paired opposite each other in the show and their onscreen jodi has become a huge hit

among the fans. Fondly called by the name Kaira (Kartik+Naira), the couple is one of the most famous pairs of the small screen.

Shivangi and Mohsin have given major relationship goals on television and somewhere down the line we feel, this Valentines Day, they should

just profess their love for each other off-screen too as their fans not only want to see them as a couple on-screen but off-screen too!

They are just perfect for each other and they make a really cute pair. The duo's social media posts say it all, how they are fond of each

other.

Check out their pictures together where they look colour coordinated and very cute!

Show your love for Shivangi and Mohsin in the comments below!