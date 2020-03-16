Weird! Netizens feel Kiara Advani would have been a better bahu to Neetu Kapoor than Alia Bhatt, and here is the reason

Kiara Advani graces the Dance Deewane Junior show to promote 'Bhool Bhulaiya 2'
Weird! Netizens feel Kiara Advani would have been a better bahu to Neetu Kapoor than Alia Bhatt, and here is the reason

MUMBAI: Well sometimes people can make bizarre comments and this video is a classic example of it. Neetu Kapoor who is a co-judge of a dance reality show was seen bonding with Kiara Advani who visited the show to promote her upcoming film Bhool Bhulaiyaa.

Their chemistry was indeed grabbing a lot of eyeballs and made us wonder if they are the besties forever. However, their bonding is making the netizens say that she would have made a better bahu than Alia Bhatt and this is something truly bizarre.

Also Read: Kya Baat Hai! New mom-in-law Neetu Kapoor wants Bahurani to rule the house

One user wrote, " Ranbir would have looked better with her than Alia". Another user too shared their opinion by saying that Kiara would look better with him, " I think Kiara and Ranbir would look good together". While another user said, " Neetu Ji is 100 times better than Alia Bhatt". And here they're calling the saas-bahu because they're playing that roles in jug Jugg jeeyo"

Also Read: Dance Deewane Juniors: Neetu Kapoor gets emotional remembering Rishi Kapoor

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt got married on April 14 and their wedding was the most beautiful affair. Mom Neetu Kapoor too is extremely happy to have her as their bahu.

While Kiara's relationship with Sidharth Malhotra was extremely special however the two have parted ways and will continue to be friends. Kiara will be seen next in ‘Jug Jug Jeeyo’ where Neetu is reportedly playing the role of her mother-in-law.

