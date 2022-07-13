What! After Khoon Bhari Maang, Zee TV’s Kundali Bhagya recreates this iconic Bollywood film’s scene

Arjun will recreate how Karan and Preeta’s love story began and how he faced a betrayal from her and her elder brother Rishabh Luthra. Meanwhile, during this situation, Preeta and Rishabh would be shocked to see this.

Submitted by Riddhi Vyas on Wed, 07/13/2022 - 22:28
Kundali Bhagya

MUMBAI: Balaji Telefilms produces Zee TV’s show Kundali Bhagya. It stars Dheeraj Dhoopar and Shraddha Arya and is one of the favourite shows of the audience. Its twists and turns keep everyone glued. Now, a set of new entrants including Shakti Arora, Sonal Vengurlekar, Ananya Gambhir, and Rithvik Gupta are set to spice up the story.

Also read: Kundali Bhagya: Irksome! Preeta recognizes Arjun’s actions similar to Karan’s, is uncomfortable with Arjun’s behaviour

As reported earlier, we know that Arjun/Karan is out for revenge and he has invited the Luthras to the party. Arjun then sends Preeta to his room and she gets a sense of Déjà vu. He dances with her as Karan used to and Preeta recognizes this. Preeta is not comfortable with Arjun trying to impersonate Karan’s actions and decides to confront him. Arjun is doing all this deliberately but won’t reveal much to her.

Also read: Wow! Zee TV’s Kundali Bhagya achieves this BIG MILESTONE; Abhishek Kapur, Sanjay Gagnani, and more actors celebrate | Deets Inside

Now in the upcoming episode, we will see that Arjun Suryavanshi aka Karan Luthra would recreate the whole scene of the Bollywood film – Karz. Arjun will recreate how Karan and Preeta’s love story began and how he faced a betrayal from her and her elder brother Rishabh Luthra. Meanwhile, during this situation, Preeta and Rishabh would be shocked to see this and Preeta would give a tight slap to Arjun/ Karan and a major revelation would take place as well.

Well, prior to this scene, we have witnessed how the makers have recreated the crocodile attack scene of Khoon Bhari Maang.

How excited are you to see this upcoming track?

Do let us know your views on the same.

Till then stay glued to tellychakkar.com

About Author

About Author

Submitted by Riddhi Vyas on Wed, 07/13/2022 - 22:28

