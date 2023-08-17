What! Aly Goni gets injured on the sets of Allah De Bandeya with Jasmin Bhasin, says “had a blackout…”

Jasmin and Aly are all set to be seen together in a new music video titled Allah De Bandeya.
Aly Goni

MUMBAI: Aly Goni has been a part of both fiction and non-fiction shows such as Kuch Toh Hai Tere Mere Darmiyaan, Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, MTV Splitsvilla 5, Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 9 and Nach Baliye 9. His popularity only increased when the actor took part in Bigg Boss 14 last year. He is grabbing the headlines for his relationship with Jasmin Bhasin and they are considered as one of the most iconic couples of television.

Aly and his girlfriend Jasmin were recently seen together in a new music video titled Allah De Bandeya, which was released on 9th August. Recently while wrapping up the video shoot, Aly injured himself. Sharing a video of his injury on Instagram, he wrote, “While climbing this mountain I twisted my foot… kisi ko bol nahi because I didn’t want the shoot to get delayed as it was our last day and then finally after the shot I was lying down with pain and blackout. then we went to the hospital did MRI and got to know there were three Ligament tear and multiple sprains And then I was told to bed rest for 8 weeks… special thanx to @jasminbhasin2806 and @desimelodies team for taking good care of me.”

Aly rose to immense fame after appearing on Ekta Kapoor’s show Yeh Hai Mohabbatein. He and Jasmin met and fell in love on the reality show Bigg Boss 14.

For more news and updates from the world of television and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar 

Credit- Pinkvilla

