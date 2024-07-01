What! Is Angelina Jolie quitting Hollywood? This could be the reason why

MUMBAI: Angelina Jolie isn’t happy with the intense public scrutiny. The actress recently spoke about wanting to start a life away from Hollywood. She has been embroiled in an ugly battle with her ex-husband, Brad Pitt, over custody of their children. But is he the actual reason why she is willing to quit acting?

As most know, Angelina began dating Brad on the sets of Mr & Mrs Smith. The actor was then married to Jennifer Aniston but ended his five-year-long relationship. They’re blessed with six children – Maddox, Zahara, Pax, Vivienne, Knox, and Shiloh. They’re amongst the rare couple who tied the knot in front of their kids in 2014. Unfortunately, their marital life did not last long, and Jolie filed for divorce in 2016.

During the legal battle over Chateau Miraval, Angelina Jolie had accused Brad Pitt of domestic violence. The Maleficent actress claimed that her ex-husband has been abusive towards her and their children. If one recalls, Angie filed for divorce after an alleged altercation between Brad and Maddox on a private jet in 2016.

As per a report by the National Enquirer, Angelina is tired of being painted as the “bad guy” among their mutual friends. She is, in fact, waiting for her three biological kids (Shiloh, Knox, and Vivienne) to turn 18 so she can leave “tinsel town for good.”

A source close to the development reveals, “Even with all the facts, their peers are siding with him. It makes her sick that people in Hollywood can be such hypocrites. She doesn’t want to be in L.A. and plans to take off for Cambodia as soon as all the kids are of legal age. Angie has no close ties to Hollywood. She’d rather be at her home in Cambodia, working with refugees.”

The rumors are believable because everybody knows Angelina is a humanitarian. It is also to be noted that the actress has been taking up very less number of projects in Hollywood.

Jolie was last seen in Eternals (2021). She will be next seen in the biographical drama Maria.

Angelina Jolie also has Maleficent 3 in the pipeline.

In a recent interview, Angelina claimed she wouldn’t be an actress if she had to pursue a career in 2023. She does not enjoy the world of social media and intense scrutiny, which brutally affects her health.

