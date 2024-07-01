What! Is Angelina Jolie quitting Hollywood? This could be the reason why

Angelina Jolie isn’t happy with the intense public scrutiny. The actress recently spoke about wanting to start a life away from Hollywood. She has been embroiled in an ugly battle with her ex-husband, Brad Pitt, over custody of their children.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sun, 01/07/2024 - 13:00
Angelina

MUMBAI: Angelina Jolie isn’t happy with the intense public scrutiny. The actress recently spoke about wanting to start a life away from Hollywood. She has been embroiled in an ugly battle with her ex-husband, Brad Pitt, over custody of their children. But is he the actual reason why she is willing to quit acting? 

Also read - What! Sequel to Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie starrer Mr and Mrs Smith might never happen, here's why

As most know, Angelina began dating Brad on the sets of Mr & Mrs Smith. The actor was then married to Jennifer Aniston but ended his five-year-long relationship. They’re blessed with six children – Maddox, Zahara, Pax, Vivienne, Knox, and Shiloh. They’re amongst the rare couple who tied the knot in front of their kids in 2014. Unfortunately, their marital life did not last long, and Jolie filed for divorce in 2016.

During the legal battle over Chateau Miraval, Angelina Jolie had accused Brad Pitt of domestic violence. The Maleficent actress claimed that her ex-husband has been abusive towards her and their children. If one recalls, Angie filed for divorce after an alleged altercation between Brad and Maddox on a private jet in 2016.

As per a report by the National Enquirer, Angelina is tired of being painted as the “bad guy” among their mutual friends. She is, in fact, waiting for her three biological kids (Shiloh, Knox, and Vivienne) to turn 18 so she can leave “tinsel town for good.”

A source close to the development reveals, “Even with all the facts, their peers are siding with him. It makes her sick that people in Hollywood can be such hypocrites. She doesn’t want to be in L.A. and plans to take off for Cambodia as soon as all the kids are of legal age. Angie has no close ties to Hollywood. She’d rather be at her home in Cambodia, working with refugees.”

The rumors are believable because everybody knows Angelina is a humanitarian. It is also to be noted that the actress has been taking up very less number of projects in Hollywood.

Jolie was last seen in Eternals (2021). She will be next seen in the biographical drama Maria.

Angelina Jolie also has Maleficent 3 in the pipeline.

Also read - Woah! Angelina Jolie opens up about her divorce from Brad Pitt, talks about leaving Hollywood

In a recent interview, Angelina claimed she wouldn’t be an actress if she had to pursue a career in 2023. She does not enjoy the world of social media and intense scrutiny, which brutally affects her health.

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credits - koimoi 


    
 

Angelina Jolie Brad Pitt Maddox Zahara Pax Vivienne Knox shiloh Maleficent Hollywood TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sun, 01/07/2024 - 13:00

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Must Read! Siddhanth Chaturvedi breaks silence on why he has so few friends in the film industry, read on to know what he said
MUMBAI: Siddhant Chaturvedi, the charismatic actor who stormed into Bollywood as MC Sher in Gully Boy, reflects on his...
Interesting! Tinnu Anand on why Rishi Kapoor once did his film for Free and why Shashi Kapoor got the name ‘Taxi Actor’
MUMBAI:" Rishi Kapoor and Shashi Kapoor were one of the biggest stars of the 70’s and 80’s. The duo carried the baton...
Must Read! Sharad Kelkar reveals interesting facts about Rohit Shetty directed 'Indian Police Force'; Calls Prabhas 'hardworking'
MUMBAI: Sharad Kelkar, an Indian TV celebrity and actor, has solidified his status as a reputable artist throughout the...
Must Read! Delnaaz Irani candidly talks about working with Suhana Khan in The Archies; Recalls the moment working with SRK
MUMBAI: In the recently released, highly anticipated film The Archies, Delnaaz Irani portrayed the intriguing role of...
What! Bharti Singh opens up about revealing her pregnancy news to her family after four months due to THIS reason; Here’s why?
MUMBAI: On April 3, 2022, Bharti Singh, a highly adored celebrity in the television industry, gave birth to a baby...
What! Is Angelina Jolie quitting Hollywood? This could be the reason why
MUMBAI: Angelina Jolie isn’t happy with the intense public scrutiny. The actress recently spoke about wanting to start...
Recent Stories
Siddhanth
Must Read! Siddhanth Chaturvedi breaks silence on why he has so few friends in the film industry, read on to know what he said
Latest Video
Related Stories
Bharti
What! Bharti Singh opens up about revealing her pregnancy news to her family after four months due to THIS reason; Here’s why?
Orry
Must Read! Orry, Shehnaaz Gill, Uorfi Javed, and Elvish Yadav: New-age Newsmakers in the Year of Shah Rukh Khan’s Dominance
Joe
Woah! Joe Jonas finds love in Brooklyn Nine Nine fame Stormi Bree after the ugly split with wife Sophie Turner
Sheezan
Motivating! Sheezan Khan learnt an important lesson from co-actor and Animal fame Upendra Limaye, read to know more
Lakshmi
Fun Banter! Check out what Lakshmi aka Aishwarya Khare from Bhagya Lakshmi doesn’t want Rohit Suchanti aka Rishi to say
Aasma
OMG! Things to take a dark turn in the upcoming episode of Udaariyaan, is Aasma safe?