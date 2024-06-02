What! Ankita Lokhande finally breaks her silence on Mannara Chopra being the third runner-up of the show

Ankita was one of the strong contestants of the Bigg Boss house and her eviction was shocking to many as the audience and fans thought that she would emerge as the winner of the show, In her first interaction with media she spoke about Mannara being the third runner up of the show.
Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Tue, 02/06/2024 - 20:10
Ankita

MUMBAI: Ankita Lokhande is a huge name in the television industry and today she has a sizable fan following. 

She rose to fame with her performance as Archana in the serial “Pavitra Rishta” and today she has become a household name. 

Post the show going off air she ventured into Hindi Movies with debut move Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi for which she was appreciated.

Then she was part of Pavitra Rishta 2.0 which streamed on Alt Balaji and Shaheer Shaikh was the new lead of the show and that too was very successful. 

She has also taken part in the dance reality show Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa Season 4 where she showcased her dancing skills. 

Then she took a long gap and just recently she entered the show Bigg Boss Season 17 along with her husband Vicky Jain. 

Since day one her game was liked by the audience and the fans and she had made a place in the audience’s heart. 

She made headlines for her fights with Mannara, someone with whom she didn’t get along on the show but her with Munawar was liked by the fans but that also faded at the end of the game. 

The point of discussion was her fight with Vicky Jain which was blown out of proportion and didn’t have a good impact outside the house. 

ALSO READ -Exclusive! Vicky Jain reveals if he regrets doing Bigg Boss Season 17; talks about being the audiences’ favorite and shared his thoughts on Ankita Lokhande’s eviction

Now in her first interview with the media, Ankita was asked what she had to say about Mannara being the third runner up of the show and the fact she called her the female winner of Bigg Boss. 

To which the actress said “ Obviously she would say something like that has she defeated “Ankita Lokhande” and became the third runner up and am happy for her” 

Well, there is no doubt that Ankita’s eviction came as a shock to the audience and the fans mainly for Salman Khan as he also thought that she would be the winner of the show, but at the last moment what happens in the game is known. 

No doubt that she was one of the best contestants on the show and she did deserve to be the winner. 

For more news from the world of Cinema, OTT and television, keep reading Tellychakkar.

About Author

