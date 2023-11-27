What! Anupamaa and Anuj to shift base; will live abroad in Star Plus’ Anupamaa

There are speculations that they might shift to the USA but if not The United States of America, it would be some other country.
Anupamaa and Anuj

MUMBAI: Star Plus show Anupamaa has been entertaining the masses for a while now.

The show features Rupali Ganguly and Anuj Kapadia in the leading roles of Anupamaa and Anuj. The audience is smitten with their chemistry and cannot have enough of the bond they share on-screen. (Also Read: Anupamaa: Shocking! Pakhi throws a cheque book in front of Anupama and demands her to sign it )

It was only recently reported that Anuj will be seen going abroad to the USA and starting his own business in order to stay away from Anupamaa post their separation track. Later, there was speculation that Anupamaa will be moving to the USA and becoming independent.

Well, according to the latest information coming to our news desk, Anuj Kapadia and Anupamaa both will move abroad. There are speculations that they might shift to the USA but if not The United States of America, it would be some other country.

It has been reported that Anupamaa will head for a five year leap and Anupamaa and Anuj will have a separation once again following Samar’s death. On the other hand, Malti Devi would want to be the matriarch of the Kapadia family and in a bid to execute the same; she will make plans to replace Anupamaa in the Kapadia family.

Seems like while Anupamaa and Anuj, both will unite and will decide to shift base abroad.

It will be interesting to see how this drama transpires and what happens next on the show!

How excited are you to watch the upcoming drama? Let us know in the comment section below! (Also Read: Aww! Anupamaa’s Choti Anu aka Asmi Deo speaks of her bond with Rupali Ganguly and also reveals that Gaurav Khanna helps her with her Math homework)

Keep reading this space for more information. 

