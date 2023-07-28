What! Anupamaa’s Apara Mehta married Darshan Jariwala twice only to get separated

MUMBAI :Actress Apara Mehta is winning hearts with her recent entry into the popular Television show Anupamaa. The actress has been part of many iconic Tv shows like Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, Ek Mahal Ho Sapno Ka, Jamai Raja, and many more. Her personal life has made more headlines than her professional life at times.

Apara marriedKahaani actor not once but twice going against all the stereotypes of marriage, divorce and separation. Apara and Darshan tied the knot at a young age. She was 18 while he was 21 at the time. The duo remarried in 1981 as their parents wanted a grand wedding. The two had a blissful marriage but slowly drifted apart. Darshan moved out of their Santacruz home and started living separately in Andheri.

A close friend of the couple said, “Apara and Darshan have remained good friends even after their separation. The couple depends on each other a lot. Whenever Apara faces any problem, she turns to Darshan for help.”

The source also added, “Darshan was very close to Apara's father. On the particular day, Darshan got very emotional and both of them were constantly messaging each other. It indicates that they may get back together again.”

The couple’s daughter Khushali has been the main reason the two remain close. The source said, “After the birth of their daughter Khushali, they did not work together anymore. This is because they had decided that one of them would be there to look after their daughter. Both of them made an effort to keep Khushali away from their problems. Their daughter is one of the reasons why they are thinking of getting back together.”

