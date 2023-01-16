What are Dolly Sohi and Anchal Sahu upto on the sets of Parineetii? Find out

Tellychakkar is back with yet another BTS update from the show. Parineetii is running successfully now and the audience likes the leading trio. The entire team works round the clock to provide the audience with the episodes that they so eagerly await.
2023-01-16
MUMBAI : Tellychakkar is back with another ‘Behind The Scenes’ update for its viewers. The audience has given Parineetii a thumbs-up. The show stars Ankur Verma, Tanvi Dogra, and Anchal Sahu in the lead roles and it focuses on two best friends Pari and Neeti who end up marrying Rajeev, who is actually ‘Sanju’ for Neeti.

Also read: Is all between the Parineetii co-stars Ankur Verma and Anchal Sahu? Find out!

Parineetii is running successfully now and the audience likes the leading trio. The entire team works round the clock to provide the audience with the episodes that they so eagerly await.

However, the episodes aren’t the only thing that our viewers indulge in! They also like to know about what goes on Behind the scenes on the show, and what happens in the lives of their favorite celebs.

We came across a recent post close to Parineetii. Our TV celebs go through a lot of tedious shifts to film the accurate sequence as demanded by the story.

Now, we came to know that Anchal Sahu and Dolly Sohi got together for a reel and this has us laughing on the floor with laughter.

Dolly Sohi depicts every Indian Mom ever but there’s a twist!

Check it out!

So, what do you think of this duo?

Do let us know in the comments below!

Meanwhile on Parineetii, Neeti and Rajiv plan to go on a romantic date and on the other hand, Pari and Vishal too are out for dinner. Pari is very awkward and since Vishal saw Neeti hiding, he tries to make an effort and feeds food to Pari.

Rajiv senses that Pari is stuck and makes an entrance. Vishal says he is leaving soon and Neeti asks him to come soon for Pari. Vishal then takes Rajiv to the side and asks him about he couldn’t fall in love with someone so innocent and kind like Pari.

He asks Rajiv to not hurt her anymore and leaves from there. Rajiv tells him that he has already hurt her a lot but won’t do so again.

Also read: What is the Mahila-Mandal of Team Parineetii upto? Check out

Stay tuned to Tellychakkar for more such updates on what goes on BTS on your favorite shows.

Sanjana Parekh's picture

About Author

Latest Video

