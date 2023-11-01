What is the Mahila-Mandal of Team Parineetii upto? Check out

MUMBAI: Tellychakkar is back with another ‘Behind The Scenes’ update for its viewers. The audience has given Parineetii a thumbs-up. The show stars Ankur Verma, Tanvi Dogra, and Anchal Sahu in the lead roles and it focuses on two best friends Pari and Neeti who end up marrying Rajeev, who is actually ‘Sanju’ for Neeti.

Parineetii is running successfully now and the audience likes the leading trio. The entire team works round the clock to provide the audience with the episodes that they so eagerly await.

Now, Dolly Sohi shared a picture with her lady co-stars from the show and had a hilarious caption for the same.

Dolly captions the picture as, "Mahila mandali aur unki chugliyaan "

Meanwhile on Parineetii, We know that Pari was desperate to save him now and ended up getting kidnapped. Biji is baffled to hear that they can’t find Pari.

Pari is locked in a coffin and is frantic thinking about calling for help but doesn’t know where she is. Neeti is very worried about Pari and Rajiv tries to console her, reminding her of their unborn child.

Rajiv realizes now that Pari is locked in a coffin according to something heard which was supposedly a tune played in Churches. Monty, Rajiv and Neeti arrive at the location and Rajiv and Monty look for Pari around in the graveyard.

