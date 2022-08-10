What are Megha Chakraborty and James Ghadge upto on the sets of Imlie? Check out

Tellychakkar always likes to be at the forefront of delivering TV news from your favorite TV shows. It is always fun to know what happens off camera on our favorite shows.
Submitted by Sanjana Parekh on Fri, 01/27/2023 - 19:52
What are Megha Chakraborty and James Ghadge upto on the sets of Imlie? Check out

MUMBAI : Tellychakkar is back with another BTS story from the show. Megha Chakraborty and Seerat Kapoor aka Imlie and Chini respectively, are being loved by the audience for their performances on the show. Karan Vohra does a great job playing Atharva. Recently, Atharva and Imlie got married while Atharva still has feelings for Chini. The current track follows Atharva and Imlie’s burgeoning friendship and Chini’s efforts to ruin the same.

Also read:  Imlie fame Seerat Kapoor thinks all TV stars are VAMPIRES; here’s why

Imlie is doing well on the TRP charts and stands strong on the ratings and the audience loves to capture every episode with great enthusiasm. The star cast is also given a lot of love!

However, we are of the understanding, that our viewers also love to know what happens off camera on their favorite show and gathering little tidbits from the lives of their favorite stars.

Now, we have another bts info close to Imlie.

The show is now revolving around Imlie and Atharva’s burgeoning friendship and we hope to see Arto fall in love with Imlie soon!

Now, we see that Megha Chakraborty and James Ghadge have collaborated for another fun reel!

The co-stars are seen having some fun on the sets of the show in between shots!

Check out!

We are so happy that some of our favorite TV stars have developed such deep bonds!

What do you think of this post?

Do let us know in the comments section below!

Meanwhile on Imlie, We see that Imlie is troubled to think if Atharva still loves Chini and wonders why this thought is disturbing her, given that she and Atharva are friends.

Imlie is then given a dangerous mission by Bhaskar Times, to run an expose on a front printing fake currency.

Imlie is trapped there and Atharva leaves his meeting with Chini to go help Imlie and brings her safely home.

Also read: Megha Chakraborty is gearing up for some High-Octane Action on the sets of Imlie?

For much news about what goes on behind the scenes on the sets of your favorite shows, keep checking Tellychakkar

Imlie Star Plus Chini Atharva Seerat Kapoor BTS TV news TV news BTS UPDATE TV show TellyChakkar Karan Vohra Megha Chakraborty Chaitrali Gupte Imlie
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Sanjana Parekh's picture

About Author

Submitted by Sanjana Parekh on Fri, 01/27/2023 - 19:52

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Spoiler Alert! Rabb Se Hai Dua: Raahat in a major dilemma
MUMBAI :Rab Se Hai Dua by Zee Tv, produced by Prateek Sharma is about a Haider and Dua, who play husband and wife. But...
Exclusive! Sasural Simar Ka 2’s Karan Sharma talks about what makes him say yes to a project, “what kind of a role that is and how I am placed in a story and if its is important then I accept it immediately but if not, I say no”!
MUMBAI :Simar Bhardwaj is tasked with finding a perfect bride for Gitanjali Devi's grandson in Sasural Simar Ka 2....
Spoiler Alert! Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Virat and Sai find Pakhi while she tries to kill herself
MUMBAI: The upcoming episode of the Star Plus serial Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin has a lot of drama in store for the...
Spoiler Alert! Chavans get to know the major truth, will Sai and Virat reunite?
MUMBAI: The upcoming episode of the Star Plus serial Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin has a lot of drama in store for the...
What are Megha Chakraborty and James Ghadge upto on the sets of Imlie? Check out
MUMBAI : Tellychakkar is back with another BTS story from the show. Megha Chakraborty and Seerat Kapoor aka Imlie and...
From Ranbir Kapoor getting angry at a fan, to Pathaan's historic collection, here are some of the trending news of today
MUMBAI: TellyChakkar has always been upfront with regard to delivering some latest information from the entertainment...
Recent Stories
From Ranbir Kapoor getting angry at a fan, to Pathaan's historic collection, here are some of the trending news of today
From Ranbir Kapoor getting angry at a fan, to Pathaan's historic collection, here are some of the trending news of today

Latest Video

Related Stories
Karan Kundra Fans go into a frenzy on Twitter, and demand to see Ishq Mein Ghayal and His character Veer!
Karan Kundrra fans go into a frenzy on Twitter; demand to see Ishq Mein Ghayal and his character Veer
The cast of Sherdil Shergill has a POSITIVE take on the show coming to an end, check out
The cast of Sherdil Shergill has a POSITIVE take on the show coming to an end, check out
Yeh Hai Chahatein’s Jayati Narula is very Particular about her diet, but here’s the Twist
Yeh Hai Chahatein’s Jayati Narula is very Particular about her diet, but here’s the Twist
MasterChef India Season 7: Ranveer Brar reveals this magical secret of the show
MasterChef India Season 7: Ranveer Brar reveals this magical secret of the show
Neha Prajapati shares Rano’s struggles on Bhagya Lakshmi, check out
Neha Prajapati shares Rano’s struggles on Bhagya Lakshmi, check out
BARC Ratings: Kumkum Bhagya enters top 10 shows; Naagin 6 sees a huge drop in ratings; Bigg Boss sustains good ratings; Indian I
BARC Ratings: Kumkum Bhagya enters top 10 shows; Naagin 6 sees a huge drop in ratings; Bigg Boss sustains good ratings; Indian Idol sees a jump in ratings; Anupama tops the list followed by GHKKPM, YRKKH, Imlie, and Faltu