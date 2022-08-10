What are Megha Chakraborty and James Ghadge upto on the sets of Imlie? Check out

MUMBAI : Tellychakkar is back with another BTS story from the show. Megha Chakraborty and Seerat Kapoor aka Imlie and Chini respectively, are being loved by the audience for their performances on the show. Karan Vohra does a great job playing Atharva. Recently, Atharva and Imlie got married while Atharva still has feelings for Chini. The current track follows Atharva and Imlie’s burgeoning friendship and Chini’s efforts to ruin the same.

Imlie is doing well on the TRP charts and stands strong on the ratings and the audience loves to capture every episode with great enthusiasm. The star cast is also given a lot of love!

The show is now revolving around Imlie and Atharva’s burgeoning friendship and we hope to see Arto fall in love with Imlie soon!

Now, we see that Megha Chakraborty and James Ghadge have collaborated for another fun reel!

The co-stars are seen having some fun on the sets of the show in between shots!

Meanwhile on Imlie, We see that Imlie is troubled to think if Atharva still loves Chini and wonders why this thought is disturbing her, given that she and Atharva are friends.

Imlie is then given a dangerous mission by Bhaskar Times, to run an expose on a front printing fake currency.

Imlie is trapped there and Atharva leaves his meeting with Chini to go help Imlie and brings her safely home.

