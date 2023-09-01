What are These stars of Imlie rehearsing for? Hetal Yadav shares a glimpse

Tellychakkar always likes to be at the forefront of delivering TV news from your favorite TV shows. It is always fun to know what happens off camera on our favorite shows.
Submitted by Sanjana Parekh on Mon, 01/09/2023 - 19:14
MUMBAI: Tellychakkar is back with another BTS update from the show. Megha Chakraborty and Seerat Kapoor aka Imlie and Chini respectively, are being loved by the audience for their performances on the show. Karan Vohra does a great job playing Atharva. Recently, Atharva and Imlie got married while Atharva still has feelings for Chini.

Also read: Spoiler Alert! Imlie: Atharva is overwhelmed to read Imlie’s poem, the latter tears off the pages

Imlie is doing well on the TRP charts and stands strong on the ratings and the audience loves to capture every episode with great enthusiasm. The star cast is also given a lot of love!

However, we are of the understanding that our viewers also love to know what happens off camera on their favorite show and gathering little tidbits from the lives of their favorite stars.

Recently, we came across a little bts post from the sets of the show.

Hetal Yadav shared a BTS clip from the sets of the show and most of Team Imlie is present here.

We can see Megha Chakraborty and Karan Vohra gesticulating but we can’t understand the track.

Check it out!

What did you think of this video?

Do let us know in the comments section below!

Meanwhile on Imlie, Atharva realizes his blind faith in Chini’s lies and mistaking to not hear Imlie’s honesty. Just then, Imlie comes in and supplies her new poems for him to read.

Atharva was hesitant but then reads it out loud. Atharva is overwhelmed to read the poem and realizes that Imlie’s poem is about him.

Imlie reveals that when she wrote the poem, her world did revolve around him and Arto tells her that he does not deserve her kindness and poems. Atharva is heartbroken to hear that Imlie has lost her hopes and dreams when she tears off her poems.

Also read: Imlie’s Jyoti Gauba and Seerat Kapoor share a Strong Bond, see for yourself

For much news about what goes on behind the scenes on the sets of your favorite shows, keep checking Tellychakkar

