Tellychakkar is back with another BTS update from the sets of Bade Acche Lagte Hain 2. Jitendra Nokewal is a fabulous dancer and here’s the proof.
This is what Bade Acche Lagte Hain 2 fame Jitendra Nokewal aka Sid is upto in between scenes 

MUMBAI : Tellychakkar is back with another update from your favorite show Bade Acche Lagte Hain 2. We know how much you’ll adore RaYa aka your favorite Ram and Priya. Nakuul Mehta and Disha Parmar essay the titular characters. The track of the show is currently following Ram and Priya’s separation due to Ram’s memory loss and Priya’s attempts at being there for him. Ram remembers everything now and wants justice for Priya.

Bade Acche Lagte Hain 2 has managed to gain popularity among masses and the audience loves to know what happens on-screen as well as off-screen. They like to learn about the little tidbits from the lives of the actors and celebrities.

The TV stars from the show too keep their fans updated on what goes on, on the sets of the show or their personal lives as they leave work to enjoy some peace and quite with their loved ones.

Now, we came across a post shared by Jitendra Nokewal who essays the role of Sid in the show and he has taken up the viral ‘Jeda Nasha’ reel.

Jitendra absolutely nails the hook steps of the popular song and stunned us with his energy and killer moves!

Check it out!

The actor promised to try moon-walking next time and we can’t wait for it!

How did you like Jitendra’s performance?

Do let us know in the comments section below!

Meanwhile on the show, Vedika proposes to Ram and he accepts the proposal in front of everyone but rejects her later. Ram has his memories back and wants to bring justice for Priya and Pihu.

Later, Lovely/Priya attends Ram’s mother’s barsi and Ram is grateful for her presence. Vedika however, is highly irked by this as she is being sidelined.

During the puja, Priya falls unconscious and Ram frets over and takes care of her and in that haste, even confesses his love for her in front of everyone. Nandini states so that was the reason why Ram rejected Vedika and Ram too confesses that he didn’t know when it happened that he started having those feelings.

Stay tuned to Tellychakkar for more such updates

