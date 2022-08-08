WHAT! Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2's Ram has found his NEW Priya

MUMBAI : Sony TV's show Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 is constantly going through a lot of drama.

While Ram and Priya have come together for the former's business deal.

Things went haywire several times between them.

Ram's bond with Pihu witnessed several ups and downs.

Although Priya always wanted Ram and Pihu to bond well, Nandini was very scared that if Ram comes to know about Pihu's truth, Priya will once again be back in his life.

Amid all the drama going on, the makers are showing some heartwarming and romantic moments between Ram and Priya.

While the viewers still await the reunion of Ram and Priya on-screen, it will be interesting to see how the story unfolds.

We all know that Nakuul Mehta shares a great bond with a lot of TV actors from the industry and Karan Wahi is one of them.

Both the handsome hunks are known for their beautiful friendship which simply gives us major BFF goals.

And now, just like the viewers enjoy seeing Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2, Karan also seemed to enjoy his friend's show on a lazy Sunday.

Karan had shared a story on Instagram and Nakuul couldn't stop himself from commenting on the former's post.

Take a look:

Nakuul seems to be very impressed with Karan and asks him to become his bae.

Well, it would be interesting to see how Karan responds.

What is your take on Karan and Nakuul's BROMANCE? Tell us in the comments.

