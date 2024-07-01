What! Bharti Singh opens up about revealing her pregnancy news to her family after four months due to THIS reason; Here’s why?

As a result of her son's adorable antics, which Bharti Singh features in her vlogs, he has a separate following base. Now, the comedian reflected on her pregnant journey during a recent conversation with Rubina Dilaik, a new mother. She shared some fascinating insights into the experiences she had during the era.
On April 3, 2022, Bharti Singh, a highly adored celebrity in the television industry, gave birth to a baby named Laksh. As a result of her son's adorable antics, which Bharti Singh features in her vlogs, he has a separate following base. Now, the comedian reflected on her pregnant journey during a recent conversation with Rubina Dilaik, a new mother. She shared some fascinating insights into the experiences she had during the era.

Also read: Exclusive: Bharti Singh and Harsh Limbachiyaa return as the hosts of Dance Deewane 4!

 

The comedian revealed that she seen pregnant ladies working in Punjab even during pregnancy. However, she saw a change in her attitude when she moved to Mumbai and observed that pregnant women were not hired. Rubina Dilaik agrees that working mothers who stay pregnant give birth to healthier offspring.

Bharti Singh revealed, “Toh meine ye socha tha ki jab mein pregnant houngi na, mein kisike bhi help nahi lungi. Mein khud karungi kyunki jo akeli rehti hain wo khud hi karti hain. (I had thought when I'd be pregnant, I wouldn't take anybody's help and do everything on my own. After all, those who live alone manage everything on their own)."

Additionally, discussing how it felt  being pregnant, she said, "Jab mein pregnant hui thi, four mahine taak na hi maike ko pata tha na hi sasural ko. Toh mein jab leke gayi cake jisme ek blue joota tha, unko laga kiska birthday hein. Mera niece ko pata chal gaya..(I didn't tell any of my in-laws or my mother about my pregnancy for four months. So, one day, I took a cake with a blue shoe to my mother, and she asked me whose birthday it was. But my niece realized...)."

The comedian explained that her mother's reaction to learning that she was working while pregnant was the reason behind her actions. Speaking on her mother's response, she stated, "4 mahine taak tu kaam kar rahi thi, aur kisiko nahi batayi, gir jaati, ye wo. Meine kaha isi liye meine nahi boli. Ye sab bolne wala koi tha nahi aab take. (You have been working for the last four months and haven't told anybody. You could have fallen...I told her this is the reason why I didn't tell anyone)."

During her guest appearance on Rubina Dilaik's show, Kisine Battaya Nahi, Bharti Singh spoke with the audience about pregnancy and the amazing journey that a soon-to-be mother goes through.

Also read:​​​​​​​Shocking! Bharti Singh reveals why she rejected hosting Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa, Read on to know what the comedian said

For more news and updates on television and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

