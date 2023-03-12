What! Bigg Boss 13 fame Paras Chhabra accuses ex-girlfriend Akanksha Puri of filling his mother's mind with negativity

In a recent podcast interview, Bigg Boss 13's Paras Chhabra spoke at length about the show and her mother being manipulated by his ex-girlfriend. Paras was one of the finalists and he decided to take the money suitcase of 10 Lakh rupees and walked out of the race to win the show.
Paras

MUMBAI: In a recent podcast interview, Bigg Boss 13's Paras Chhabra spoke at length about the show and her mother being manipulated by his ex-girlfriend. 

Paras was one of the finalists and he decided to take the money suitcase of 10 Lakh rupees and walked out of the race to win the show.

In the podcast, Paras Chhabra opened up about his mother not wanting him to do Bigg Boss because of his straightforward nature and having almost no control over his speech. She asked him to continue with acting projects. 

However, Paras convinced his mother and told her that he'd have to do big projects for his growth and he couldn't be scared and not experiment. Eventually, his mother agreed and asked him to do well in the show.

However, he revealed that it was during his stay in the show that she was manipulated by her then-girlfriend Akanksha Puri.

Paras Chhabra's mother seemed a little angry with him when she visited the Bigg Boss 13 house during the family week. She asked him to play the game individually. 

Sharing his thoughts on the same, Paras revealed that his mother was influenced by his then-girlfriend Akanskha Puri who filled her mind with negativity and anxiety. He mentioned that Akanksha influenced his mother and his mother got carried away.

He said, "My mom supported me later ke jao ache se khelna. Par jo woh andar aayi thi na, tab tak teen saadhe teen mahine nikal chuke they. Or jo bahar baitha hua tha na, jo bahar baith ke bad PR kar raha tha, showing off ke main toh kisi ke yeh hu, main woh karti hu, yeh karti hu. Usne mummy ke dimag mey bahot negativity bhar dii thi. Mummy ko negativity de di thi. Meri maa ko anxiety de di thi, galat galat baat kar ke. Meri mummy se fully connected hai or waha pe Salman ko phone kara ke mere liye bakwas bhi bol rahi hai. She played very well. Mummy influence hogai. Phir mummy ne aakar kaha tha k kya kar raha hai and all..." 

In the podcast interview, Paras Chhabra revealed dating Mahira Sharma and parting ways with her mutually.

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credits - Pinkvilla 

