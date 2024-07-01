What! Bigg Boss 13 fame Paras Chhabra made a shocking revelation about THIS reason for his breakup with Mahira Sharma; Says ‘Saab acha tha’

MUMBAI: No Bigg Boss fan can forget the memorable season 13. It received the greatest TRP numbers while also greatly entertaining the viewers. Some of our favorite celebrities from the season included Shehnaz Gill, Sidharth Shukla, Asim Riaz, and others. BB 13 also included some great love stories, including Shehnaz Gill-Sidharth Shukla, Asim-Himanshi, and Paras-Mahira.

Asim and Himanshi recently announced their breakup due to religious issues, but now a video has surfaced in which Paras Chhabra reveals that he, too, has separated from Mahira Sharma after a years-long relationship.

Paras Chhabra recently appeared on Bhavya Singh's YouTube channel, where he stated that he and Mahira had been together for a long time and were doing well. Their love, like any other, had its ups and downs, which they dealt with together, but at some point, they were unable to see a future together. Paras went on to say that he and Mahira agreed to separate up owing to compatibility difficulties.

He also added, “Hum relation mei thhe, saab acha tha, saab badhiya tha. Jab taak humare upar wale ne likha tha ki saath rehna hai tab taak hum saath rahe. Har ek ki life mei acha bura hotai hai, hum dono ne donno jee liye. Paar humme yeh samjh mei aagaya ki hum dono ek dusre ke liye compatible nehi hai, future ke liye. For a time being its okay but future ke liye compatible nehi hai.”

When asked about his best moments with Mahira Sharma, Paras replied that he and Mahira had many pleasant experiences together, but his favorite memory with her was their trip to Shivkhori. Mahira led him to her hometown of Jammu and then to a Hindu temple called Shivkhori, where he had a bizarre encounter. He also mentioned that he enjoys spiritual places, and Mahira accompanied him to several temples where they spent some tranquil time together.

While speaking with Bhavya about Asim Riaz, Paras mentioned that he had seen a number of his podcasts and interviews, in which Asim appears to be in a bad mood. He also stated that Asim is frustrated in life, which is shown in his chats, which could explain why he continues to brag about his achievements in Bigg Boss and how he reached the top two with Sidharth Shukla. Paras went on to say that Asim feels unsatisfied with his accomplishments in life, which adds to his frustration.

