What! Bigg Boss 17 narrator Vijay Vikram Singh reveals he gets threats post eliminations, “People have dragged my family…”

MUMBAI: Bigg Boss has been one of the most loved and watched reality shows since 2006. With its season 17, the bar has surely been raised and every contestant has been bringing their A game to the table. Vijay Vikram Singh who has been the narrator on the show has opened up about being abused and receiving threats by fans after elimination of their favorite contestants.

Also Read-Must Read: Rapid fire with Bigg Boss 17 contestant Naved Sole!

Vijay said that he is only the narrator and the second voice which interacts with the contestants is not his. He said, “I have to tell people that there are two voices on Bigg Boss, they don’t believe me. I am the voice who interacts with the audience.” He added, “The voice that interacts with the contestants is a different voice. I keep telling people that I am the narrator’s voice on the show.”

Speaking of being abused and receiving threats, Singh said, “In the last two years, I have gotten abused so many times online for eliminating people. I keep telling them that I am not the one who eliminates, it’s the people’s votes. Secondly, I am not that voice. People have dragged my family and they start threatening them.”

Also Read-Must Read: Rapid fire with Bigg Boss 17 contestant Naved Sole!

Vijay meanwhile refused to disclose if the second voice was a real person or a machine. He added that in either case they are only doing their job and it was nothing personal.

For more news and updates on television, digital, and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credit-News18