Must Read: Rapid fire with Bigg Boss 17 contestant Naved Sole!

Currently in its 17th season, the reality show witnessed elimination in the form of Naved Sole. He was entertaining inside the house and frequently had to take translations because of the language barrier. Most of the housemates loved him for his honest and true personality.

Now that he has come out of the house, TellyChakkar got in touch with him and in an exclusive conversation indulged in a fun rapid fire round.

Who is the mastermind of the house?

- Vicky

Who is the most diplomatic person in the house?

- Vicky

Who is the most foolish person inside the house?

- Tehelka

Who is the gossip queen of the house?

- I have two names here. Firstly Ankita as whenever something happens she gives me that look asking my take on it and secondly I find Mannara also too gossipy. If I have to name a man, it would be Munawar, he is making sure to be in everyone’s good books.

Who is the most dramatic person in the house?

- That has to be Khanzaadi.

Who can we call the love guru of the house?

- Me!

Who would you tag for betrayal?

- Sana. She betrayed me

Who would you call innocent?

- That would again be me!

Who do you think is scary?

- Abhishek. When he is angry, it is better to stay away, he is scary. But it is different to different people, like for me, I find that trait attractive.

