What! Bigg Boss 17: Neil Bhatt gets enraged over the nomination for the entire season by Vicky Jain and Dimag Room; Says, 'Chun ke badla lunga'

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Tue, 11/28/2023 - 18:14
MUMBAI : With every episode, Bigg Boss 17 is becoming increasingly dramatic. There were lots of battles, turns, and controversy in the last episode, which was really entertaining. In the next episodes, Bigg Boss will make a piece of interesting news that will surprise the contestants. Members of the Dimag Room are asked to suggest someone to nominate for the full season of Bigg Boss. And Neil Bhatt was their nominee.

Bigg Boss 17's latest promo shows that Vicky Jain, Arun Mashettey, Tehelka, Sana Raees Khan, and Anurag Dobhal, the members of the Dimag Room, were asked to choose one candidate to nominate throughout the season. Following deliberation, Vicky Jain announces that they have decided that Neil Bhatt has been nominated for the whole season.

Neil is enraged and irritated after discovering the same. "Sabse fattu hai yeh" (He is a coward), he uttered. In addition, Neil says, "Chun ke badla lunga" (I'll take my revenge). 

Even though Vicky Jain and Neil Bhatt were familiar from a previous show, they didn't get along well on Bigg Boss 17. The second week started with a big fight between Neil and Vicky, which was followed by fighting between Aishwarya and Ankita and regular confrontations between Aishwarya and Vicky. It became very evident in the second week that neither of the partners would change and would actively work and not against each other.

Neil Bhatt and Ankita Lokhande will be seen fighting and exchanging jabs in the forthcoming nomination task. Neil refers to Ankita as "Khokli," but Ankita calls him "Fattu." Vicky Jain and the other members of the Dimag Room have the authority to nominate someone for the full season after the nomination procedure is completed by Bigg Boss.

Vicky Jain appears to have taken revenge on Neil Bhatt by nominating him for the full season, which enraged Neil and Aishwarya given their significant argument with Ankita Lokhande.

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT, and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credits – Pinkvilla

