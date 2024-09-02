What! Bigg Boss 17’s Khaanzaadi moves to Gurgaon

MUMBAI : Bigg Boss Season 17 is doing exceptionally well and it's among the top five shows of television. One of the reasons is because of the content and drama given by the contestants of the show. The show recently concluded and Munawar Faruqui lifted the winner’s trophy while Abhishek Kumar was the first runner up.

ALSO READ : Bigg Boss Season 17 : Exclusive! “Munawar is playing it safe as he doesn’t want to get nominated, Mannara always needs support in the game as she cannot play solo” - Soniya Bansal

Khaanzaadi who was evicted from the show was also a popular contestant and her friendship with Abhsihek grabbed a lot of attention. Recently, she was in the news as her Instagram account was hacked. Now, as per latest reports Khaanzaadi has shifted to Gurgaon. She has indeed confirmed the news to a news portal but she refused to say why she took this step.

Fans are now waiting to Khaanzaadi to disclose the reason behind her relocation. She also did not attend the finale of Bigg Boss 17 and also did not attend any of the Bigg Boss parties.

