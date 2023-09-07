What! Is Bigg Boss OTT 2’s Falaq Naaz’s sister Shafaq a neglected sibling? Netizens speculate after their mom’s interview goes viral

The family is now making headlines after an interview of Falaq’s mom where she speaks about her and brother Sheezan but there is hardly any mention of their sister Shafaq.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sun, 07/09/2023 - 19:00
Sheezan Khan

MUMBAI : Falaq Naaz who is currently seen in the reality show Bigg Boss OTT 2 is winning hearts of fans and netizens who are watching her. Her chemistry with Avinash Sachdev is loved by many and so is her friendship with Pooja Bhatt. The actress and her family went through a tough time a while back when her brother Sheezan Khan was arrested and how she stood like a pillar of strength for her family. 

EXCLUSIVE! Falaq Naaz opens playing Devaki in Haathi Ghoda Paal Ki Jai Kanhaiya Laal Ki, says, the viewers will see the younger side to my character, shares about her fitness routine

The family is now making headlines after an interview of Falaq’s mom where she speaks about her and brother Sheezan but there is hardly any mention of their sister Shafaq, making netizens feel that the latter might have been a neglected sibling in the house.

Their mother fondly talks about Falaq and Sheezan’s journey into stardom and the struggles she took to raise them but her glaring omission on Shafaq’s journey and upbringing has raised many eyebrows among fans. 

A twitter user has speculated that there might be underlying issues between mother and daughter. 

Although Shafaq’s mom didn't mention her name in the interview it does not necessarily mean neglect. There could be other undisclosed reasons for not talking about her.

EXCLUSIVE! Shafaq Naaz opens up on her career-changing moment, shares about her brother Sheezan M Khan's participation in Khatron Ke Khiladi 13, reveals who will give him a tough competition

For more news and updates from the world of television and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar 

Credit-FilmiBeat 

