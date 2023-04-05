What! Check out Fahmaan Khan's shocking reaction when media referred Sumbul as "Bhabhi"

Sumbul and Fahmaan are one of the most loved and celebrated on screen couples. Fans love watching them together. Recently, when media referred Sumbul as “Bhabhi”, the actor gave this shocking reaction.
MUMBAI : Sumbul and Fahmaan are one of the most loved on-screen couples and their chemistry in the show Imlie was loved by the audience.

But then, the show took a leap and the two had to bid goodbye to the show. After that, Sumbul entered Bigg Boss and Fahmaan signed up for his new show, Dharampatnii.

The audience adore the romance and chemistry between Imlie and Aryan. They have tagged them as one of the most iconic couples on-screen.

Both Fahmaan and Sumbul are hardworking and invest their 100 percent into whatever they do.

There have been many rumours doing rounds that there could be something brewing between Fahmaan and Sumbul.

Later, in Bigg Boss, Sumbul revealed to Sajid Khan that she loves Fahmaan, but as a brother. She is not vocal about it as she would like to work with him in future.

There were reports doing rounds that the two might be coming together for a project, but it didn’t work out in the end.

Recently, they were seen in the Colors reality show “Entertainment Ki Raat – Housefull” and fans were super excited to watch them together.

During an interaction, media referred to Sumbul as “Bhabhi” and Fahmaan didn’t even bother to react, which shocked the fans.

Well, something went wrong with Sumbul and Fahmaan’s friendship is what the fans are speculating.

Well, something went wrong with Sumbul and Fahmaan's friendship is what the fans are speculating.

