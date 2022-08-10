What! Check out These actresses who aced Negative Characters on-screen, who are often shining on social media too!

When it comes to negative characters, our industry can go as extreme as the character requires to be. However, there was always a taboo attached to negative roles, as they create hindrances when it comes to the lives of the heroes.
Our TV industry is filled with wondrous talents and actresses who ace any role they choose. Over the years, we have seen some drastic change in negative roles given to TV actresses and our queens haven’t failed us ever.

Actresses like Jennifer Winget, Kamya Punjabi and Urvashi Dholakia are amongst them who are often shining on Instagram and keep it up to date with the happenings around life.

Check out:

Isha Malviya:

Anita Hassanandani:

Jennifer Winget:

Urvashi Dholakia

Kamya Punjabi

All of the above actresses are loved for their negative roles and still have a huge fanbase.

Tellychakkar Team's picture

About Author

