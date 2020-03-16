What! Choti Sarrdaarni's Amandeep Sidhu aka Mannat Kaur is very IRRITATED due to this reason; FIND OUT

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another update from the telly world. Colors TV’s Chhoti Sardarni is one of the most popular shows telecasted with an intriguing storyline and awe-striking love drama. The show is about to showcase some major drama in the upcoming track.

In this video, we see that Irina Rudakova aka Scarlet has caught Amandeep Sidhu aka Mannat in a bad mood. When asked why she is in a bad mood, she replied that it's due to this scorching weather. Take a look at this video to see what happens at the end.

Check out the video

Fans can truly relate to the actress and are very much having similar thoughts. On the other hand, they are very much excited to see what's going to happen in future episodes.

Meanwhile, in the show, Kulwant and others prepare to welcome Dolly and her family. Rajveer gifts earrings to Seher and makes her wear it. Prince disturbs their romance. Rajveer thinks that he has to do something to spend time with Seher. Kiara wakes up and learns what Zorawar did. She tells Scarlet that Zorawar is really cute. She asks Akhil to start driving. Meanwhile, Jeeto sends Mannat with Bittu for shopping. Mannat follows Bittu and sits on his bike. She thinks that she is with her father.

