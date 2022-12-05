What! Did Anupamaa get married secretly?

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another update from the telly-world. Anupamaa has been one of the most adored shows on television; its gripping storyline and contemporary themes educate the audiences about different issues, from domestic violence and live-in relationships to familial bonds.

In this video we see that Anuj aka Gauvrav Khanna is having a conversation while riding a bicycle. He overhears that Anupamaa's wedding is done already on hearing this he rushes quickly and questions ''How come the groom is still here?' Take a look at the fun off screen banter of the actor in the video below.

Meanwhile, The show is going to witness a shocking U-turn in the upcoming storyline with Bapuji getting another heart attack suddenly amid Anuj and Anupama's Sangeet function. The family recklessly rushes him for emergency medical treatment.

And this is when reality hits Leela harder and she falls on Anuj and Anupama's feet realizing how her curse became the death curse to her own husband. Therefore, the story witnesses a huge emotional breakdown of the Shah Family like never before wherein Leela apologizes to Maan and asks them to save her husband.

For more updates, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.