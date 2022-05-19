WHAT! Did Helly Shah copy Hina Khan's look for Cannes?

MUMBAI: Hina Khan was the first-ever television actress who got a chance to be a part of the prestigious Cannes Film Festival. 

The actress ruled several hearts with her appearance in Cannes by opting for some extremely stylish outfits.

This year too Hina has opted for some beautiful designer outfits and making heads turn with her grace and elegance. 

Apart from Hina, actress Helly Shah is the second actress from the TV world who got this great opportunity to be a part of the Cannes film festival. 

Everyone was super excited to see the girl-next-door Helly rocking this international film festival's red carpet. 

The Swaragini actress teased her fans with some amazing glimpses of what she was up to at Cannes. 

And now, after making her fans wait for her first glimpse, the actress has treated the fans with the pictures of her first look on the red carpet. 

But after Helly dropped her first look, a lot of fans have been comparing Helly's look with Hina's first look from Cannes. 

Hina looked elegant in a grey net gown with a plunging neckline with flattering sleeves. 

Interestingly, Helly also opted for a similar kind of gown with a different colour and the same kind of sleeves. 

Take a look:

Whose look did you like better? What do you think? Tell us in the comments. 

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for all the latest updates. 

