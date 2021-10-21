WHAT!!! Did Meisha Iyer just question Ieshaan Sehgaal’s SEXUALITY in Bigg Boss 15?

MUMBAI: Meisha Iyer and Ieshaan Sehgaal are the talk of the town as their talk of the town as their love started blooming in the Bigg Boss 15 house.

Their love story started in just a few days of them entering the house and now, they are facing trust issues. The couple, who fell in love within a week of being inside the house, has already proposed to each other.

But, now they are getting to know each other better and solve each other’s insecurities. In the episode, Miesha and Ieshaan sit together in the morning. Miesha asks him to tell her about the incident where he said, “If you go out, you might get to hear about something.”

While Ieshaan shrugs off saying it is not important and doesn’t matter, he assures her that he is not a wrong person for her. However, Miesha tells him, “You mentioned, playing around. So define ‘playing along’.” (Also Read: Bigg Boss 15: Revealed! Divya Agarwal opens up on the shocking reason Varun Sood and she refused Afsana Khan's music video)

Ieshaan narrates about a ‘friend’, who might also be Miesha’s friend and he says, “He was threatening to ruin my reputation and also publish negative articles about me before I entered the house. So I had to play along to sustain. Everyone does that at some point of the time. This is how it works. Aise logo k saath aise hi kaam nikalna padta hai. He was creating problem. And that’s why I said, he might try to do the same once we come out. I don’t have any scene but he creates a major scene. I don’t know if he is your friend or not. You think I am bi? He was playing around with me.”

He also narrated, “There was a time I wouldn’t get time to meet my ex-girlfriend because every night she would go to a hotel. One night, things went out of hand and we had a huge fight after I called her. Then she threatened me saying, ‘I will see who gives you work’. That apart, there’s only one person from whom you might get to hear negative things about me.”

Miesha says, “I will let go off this topic. But you have to promise me nothing like this will happen henceforth.”

What do you think about Meisha and Ieshaan's relationship?

