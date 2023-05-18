What? Did Mohsin Khan not wish former co-star Shivangi Joshi on her birthday? Find out the full story here!

MUMBAI:Popular TV actress Shivangi Joshi, has completed nearly 10 years in showbiz. The actress has won hearts with her impeccable performances in shows like Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and Balika Vadhu among others.

The actress is one of the most beloved in the TV industry right now.

She was seen in the Balaji show, Bekaboo, in an extended cameo role opposite Zain Imam.

Shivangi’s role as Naira is one of the most iconic roles in the Indian TV landscape. She played the role for a long time opposite Mohsin Khan. Fans have always said that Shivangi and Mohsin’s chemistry and screen presence is one the biggest reasons for the show’s successful runs.

The starlet celebrated her birthday today and friends and colleagues from the industry took to social media to wish her and give her blessings.

And fans were hoping to see if their favorite stars like Ranndeep and Mohsin would wish her Ranndeep posted a very sweet picture and wished her but apparently Mohsin Khan has not wished Shivangi publicly yet.

We don’t know if he did wish her personally but fans have noticed that Mohsin had wished Shivangi. Is all well between the former co-stars? Only they know.

Post the generational leap in the show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and her exit, we have seen Shivangi in multiple projects like Khatron Ke Khiladi 12, Balika Vadhu 2, and Jab We Matched. She was most recently seen in Bekaboo in the role of Devlekha.

