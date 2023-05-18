What? Did Pranali Rathod reveal Harshad Chopda’s real life nickname ? Find out what!

His chemistry and camaraderie with Pranali is the USP of the show, and fans are always on the lookout for tidbits and fun moments with the two.
Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Thu, 05/18/2023 - 12:05
Find out what

MUMBAI : In the longest-running show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Harshad Chopda and Pranali Rathod have currently won the hearts of fans. 'AbhiRa' is loved by fans and is always trending.

Abhimanyu and Akshara's life has witnessed many changes as they have been living separate lives post the leap.

ALSO READ:Kya Baat Hai! Check out the surprise Harshad Chopda received from the team of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai on his birthday as Gaurav Khanna and Rupali Ganguly join him in the celebrations

Harshad Chopda has been a popular actor for a long time and become a household name post his portrayal of Abhimanyu in Star Plus’ Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. He has been part of the industry for quite some time and has gained immense love and popularity during his time in the industry. He is now one of the highest-paid TV actors.

His chemistry and camaraderie with Pranali is the USP of the show, and fans are always on the lookout for tidbits and fun moments with the two.

Harshad Chopda celebrated his birthday yesterday and it looks like Pranali had organized a surprise for him and fans believe in the process of documenting her celebration for Instagram, she might have revealed his real life nickname during it. On the balloons at one place it was written, Happy Birthday Monu, along with HC, H and more. Check out the post here:

Harshad was in for alot of surprises on the sets of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, when the cast and crew threw him a birthday party, and Rupali Ganguly and Gaurav Khanna from Anupama also joined in the celebrations.

Fans and colleagues, alike took to social media to wish the actor.

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for more updates!

ALSO READ:Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai:Role model!Abhir says he wants to be like him when he grows up

 

 

 

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Akshara Abhimanyu AbhiRa Maya Pranali Rathod Harshad Chopda Star Plus Kairav Aarohi Neil Manjari Tellychakkar hera mishra Rajan Shahi Directors Kut Jay Soni AkshNav
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Tellychakkar Team's picture

About Author

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Thu, 05/18/2023 - 12:05

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Alibaba – Ek Andaaz Andekha: High Voltage Drama! Ali and Hatim get in a tiff
MUMBAI : SAB TV is out with an amazing show by Peninsula Pictures, Alibaba - Dastaan-E-Kabul. The show is inspired by...
Dil Diyaan Gallaan: Challenge! Sanjot confronts Tavleen, the latter challenges Sanjot
MUMBAI : Sony SAB’s Dil Diyaan Gallaan, with its emotional migration story of a family torn apart by misunderstood...
Cannes 2023: Uff! Mrunal Thakur stuns in a black swimsuit with lace trousers in her first look
MUMBAI: The Cannes 2023 that kickstarted yesterday saw a plethora of celebs stun onlookers with their red carpet...
What? Did Pranali Rathod reveal Harshad Chopda’s real life nickname ? Find out what!
MUMBAI : In the longest-running show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Harshad Chopda and Pranali Rathod have currently won...
Pushpa Impossible: Shocking! Ashwin and Dipti get a shocking news
MUMBAI: Sony SAB's new show, Pushpa Impossible, created by Ace TV producer and actor JD Majethia, is already a hit. The...
Anupamaa: OMG! Maya leaves Anupama in a dilemma as Samar and Dimpy’s marriage functions would take place in the Kapadia mansion
MUMBAI: Anupamaa is presently ruling our television screens. The show is doing exceptionally well and is topping the...
Recent Stories
Mrunal Thakur
Cannes 2023: Uff! Mrunal Thakur stuns in a black swimsuit with lace trousers in her first look
Latest Video
Related Stories
Abhinav Sharma
WOW! This is how Jay Soni transforms himself into Abhinav Sharma in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai
Kya Baat Hai! Check out the surprise Harshad Chopda received from the team of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai on his birthday as Gau
Kya Baat Hai! Check out the surprise Harshad Chopda received from the team of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai on his birthday as Gaurav Khanna and Rupali Ganguly join him in the celebrations
Titli gets a launch date and time slot
EXCLUSIVE! Vatsal Sheth, Neha Solanki and Avinash Mishra starrer Titli gets a launch date and time slot
Anupamaa
MUST READ! 8 actors MISSING from Anupamaa's storyline, fans dearly miss them
SHIVANGO JOSHI
Kya Baat Hai! Shivangi Joshi talks about doing a reality show and reveals if she would be seen on the show Entertainment Ki Raat – Housefull
anu
WOW! The wait is over as Anuj Kapadia is back in Anupama's life and fans cannot keep calm; check out the reactions