What? Did Pranali Rathod reveal Harshad Chopda’s real life nickname ? Find out what!

MUMBAI : In the longest-running show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Harshad Chopda and Pranali Rathod have currently won the hearts of fans. 'AbhiRa' is loved by fans and is always trending.

Abhimanyu and Akshara's life has witnessed many changes as they have been living separate lives post the leap.

ALSO READ:Kya Baat Hai! Check out the surprise Harshad Chopda received from the team of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai on his birthday as Gaurav Khanna and Rupali Ganguly join him in the celebrations

Harshad Chopda has been a popular actor for a long time and become a household name post his portrayal of Abhimanyu in Star Plus’ Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. He has been part of the industry for quite some time and has gained immense love and popularity during his time in the industry. He is now one of the highest-paid TV actors.

His chemistry and camaraderie with Pranali is the USP of the show, and fans are always on the lookout for tidbits and fun moments with the two.

Harshad Chopda celebrated his birthday yesterday and it looks like Pranali had organized a surprise for him and fans believe in the process of documenting her celebration for Instagram, she might have revealed his real life nickname during it. On the balloons at one place it was written, Happy Birthday Monu, along with HC, H and more. Check out the post here:

Harshad was in for alot of surprises on the sets of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, when the cast and crew threw him a birthday party, and Rupali Ganguly and Gaurav Khanna from Anupama also joined in the celebrations.

Fans and colleagues, alike took to social media to wish the actor.

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for more updates!

ALSO READ:Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai:Role model!Abhir says he wants to be like him when he grows up