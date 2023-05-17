Kya Baat Hai! Check out the surprise Harshad Chopda received from the team of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai on his birthday as Gaurav Khanna and Rupali Ganguly join him in the celebrations

MUMBAI:In the longest-running show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Harshad Chopda and Pranali Rathod have won hearts of fans. 'AbhiRa' is always trending.

The two are considered as of the most loved iconic couples on television. They have a massive fan following and are loved by one and all.

The chemistry shared between the two leads grab headlines as fans presume that they are more than friends.

Now, the two are quite active on social media and keep their fans updated about their whereabouts and what they are up to.

Harshad’s character Abhimanyu is one of the most loved characters of television and today he has a massive fan following and has become a household name.

Today is Harsha Chopda’ birthday and he got a surprise for the cast of the show and also Gaurav Khanna aka Anuj of Anupama and Rupali Ganguly aka Anupma also visited him on the sets of the show.

When Harshad entered the sets of the Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai the cast and crew welcomed him on the sets of the show where they threw glitter on him and in a special way welcomed him in the show.

Gaurav and Rupali came on the sets of the show and surprised Harshad and the entire team celebrated his birthday.

Post, cutting the cake Harshad informed everyone that they should eat lunch and then eat the cake and Gaurav agreed to him.

Well, there is no doubt that the entire cast and crew made Harshad feel special and team TellyChakkar wishes him “Happy Birthday”

