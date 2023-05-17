Kya Baat Hai! Check out the surprise Harshad Chopda received from the team of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai on his birthday as Gaurav Khanna and Rupali Ganguly join him in the celebrations

Harshad is one of the most loved and celebrated contestants of the show and now we came across a video where one can see how he celebrated his birthday on the sets of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai
Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Wed, 05/17/2023 - 18:19
Kya Baat Hai! Check out the surprise Harshad Chopda received from the team of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai on his birthday as Gau

MUMBAI:In the longest-running show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Harshad Chopda and Pranali Rathod have won hearts of fans. 'AbhiRa' is always trending.

The two are considered as of the most loved iconic couples on television. They have a massive fan following and are loved by one and all.

The chemistry shared between the two leads grab headlines as fans presume that they are more than friends.

Now, the two are quite active on social media and keep their fans updated about their whereabouts and what they are up to.

The two are considered as the most iconic on screen pair of television and they have a crazy fan following.

Harshad’s character Abhimanyu is one of the most loved characters of television and today he has a massive fan following and has become a household name.

Today is Harsha Chopda’ birthday and he got a surprise for the cast of the show and also Gaurav Khanna aka Anuj of Anupama and Rupali Ganguly aka Anupma also visited him on the sets of the show.

ALSO READ :Exclusive! Harshad Chopda and Pranali Rathod reveal if they are dating each other and give a hint of Akshara and Abhimanyu’s love track to begin soon

When Harshad entered the sets of the Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai the cast and crew welcomed him on the sets of the show where they threw glitter on him and in a special way welcomed him in the show.

Gaurav and Rupali came on the sets of the show and surprised Harshad and the entire team celebrated his birthday.

Post, cutting the cake Harshad informed everyone that they should eat lunch and then eat the cake and Gaurav agreed to him.

Well, there is no doubt that the entire cast and crew made Harshad feel special and team TellyChakkar  wishes him “Happy Birthday”

For more news and updates on television, digital, and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

ALSO READ : WOW! Not Harshad Chopda, but THIS co-star turned Pranali Rathod aka Akshara's MUSE on the sets of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

 

 

Star Plus Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Abhimanyu Aarohi Akshara Kairav Akshat Harshad Chopda Pranali Rathod Karishma Sawant TellyChakkar Spoiler Alert
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Ektaa Kumaran's picture

About Author

Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Wed, 05/17/2023 - 18:19

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Zee TV’s Maitree completes 100 episodes milestone!
MUMBAI:Zee TV’s fiction show ‘Maitree’ focuses on the exciting journey of Maitree (Shrenu Parikh) and her soul sister,...
Exclusive! Vipul Shah on The Kerala Story, "We knew that we will be labeled as a propaganda film. We are not against any caste or community"
MUMBAI:The Kerala Story starring Adah Sharma, Yogita Bihani, Sonia Balani, and Sidhi Idnani has been doing very well at...
Exclusive! “I have done some action sequences and that is a space I want to explore more” Anushka Kaushik
MUMBAI:Anushka Kaushik has been winning the hearts of the fans over the time with her amazing acting contribution, she...
Kundali Bhagya: What! Shaurya marks his entry in Palki's engagement ceremony and makes shocking revelations
MUMBAI:Zee TV’s show Kundali Bhagya is produced by Balaji Telefilms. It stars Dheeraj Dhoopar and Shraddha Arya and is...
Exclusive! “My motto is to never say never to good characters” Apeksha Porwal
MUMBAI:Actress Apeksha Porwal is no doubt one of the most loved actresses we have on digital space, over the time with...
Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Woah! Satya decides to confess his love to Sai
MUMBAI:Popular drama series Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is constantly high on drama. We all know that the previous...
Recent Stories
Vipul Shah
Exclusive! Vipul Shah on The Kerala Story, "We knew that we will be labeled as a propaganda film. We are not against any caste or community"
Latest Video
Related Stories
Maitree
Zee TV’s Maitree completes 100 episodes milestone!
ARCHANA
Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 13 : OMG! Archana Gautam catches Aishwarya Sharma off – guard as she does this shocking thing
Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra
What ! Rajiv Adatia lashes out at Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra for this shocking reason
upcoming family drama Vanshaj
‘In Vanshaj, I am playing the role of Bhanupratap, which matches my personality and voice, “- said Puneet Issar on his character in Sony SAB’s upcoming family drama ‘Vanshaj’
Ankit Siwach
Ankit Siwach: Nobody’s career is stable all the time!
Jyotsna Chandola
Actress Jyotsna Chandola To Make Her Comeback With Inspire Films Baazi Ishq Ki