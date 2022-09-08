WHAT! Did Priya decide to walk on Ram's footsteps in Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2?

The viewers are in love with Nakuul Mehta and Disha Parmar's beautiful camaraderie on the sets of Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2.

Submitted by Harmisha Chauha... on Tue, 08/09/2022 - 11:09
MUMBAI: Disha Parmar and Nakuul Mehta are currently ruling several hearts with their fine performance in Sony TV's Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2.

The show which started on a grand note last year in the month of August is all set to complete one year soon.

Also, Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 is lauded for the subtle drama which makes it even more watchable for the urban viewers.

The makers have roped in an ensemble star cast for the show who are doing total justice to their respective characters.

Well, Disha and Nakuul's second collaboration for this show has worked wonders.

The duo shares a great camaraderie both on and off-screen.

The diehard fans of this jodi and the show are in love with them as they keep having a fun banter on the sets.

Also, the duo never leaves a chance to drop fun comments on each other's posts.

And now, Disha has shared a few pictures where she is donning a very coperate kind of look. 

Disha looks extremely stylish as she dons this amazing look.

Take a look:

But her co-star Nakuul has a totally different and a hilarious take in Disha's post. 

The actor funnily asks Disha to return her suit.

Well, we all know that Nakuul is mostly seen donning coporate avatar in the show.

The actor carries his each and every look very stylishly in the show and has set major style goals.

Well, it seems Priya has decided to turn Ram for a day.

What do you think? Tell us in the comments.

Stay tuned to tellychakkar for all the latest updates.

About Author

Latest Video