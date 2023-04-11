What! Did Salman Khan invite Cristiano Ronaldo to Bigg Boss 17? Know here all the details!

MUMBAI : The recent meeting between Cristiano Ronaldo and Salman Khan went viral. However, it also gave rise to a strange rumor. Recent online rumors indicate that Salman Khan and Ronaldo will soon be spotted in another location, the Bigg Boss 17 set.

Also read: Boss Season 17 : Exclusive! Elvish Yadav, Manisha Rani and rapper King to grace the "The Weekend Ka Vaar" episode

There are rumors that the football player will participate in Bigg Boss 17th season. If you're not aware, last month at a boxing match in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, Salman Khan, the star of "Tiger 3," got to come across CR7 and his partner, Georgina Rodriguez. Videos and photos of them conversing while seated in the same row became viral after being shared online.

After their meeting, Salman Khan allegedly invited the international football player to appear on his show, according to a Twitter user who goes by the handle X. One of the most reliable sources of Bigg Boss gossip shared a photo of Salman Khan and Cristiano with the caption, “Salman Bhai with Cristiano Ronaldo. Bhai invited Ronaldo to Weekend ka Vaar #BiggBoss17.”

Although speculation is intriguing, no official source has confirmed the news as of yet. CR7 appearing on Bigg Boss 17 would be the biggest and unlikeliest crossover in a very long time, yet it may or may not happen.

Salman went to see Tyson Fury and Francis Ngannou boxing match the month before, and Conor McGregor and Cristiano Ronaldo were also present. The three of them were in the same frame of a video that was posted online. Salman could be seen in the crowd in a video that was released by a social media user going by the handle X, while everyone else's attention was focused on Ronaldo and McGregor. Salman smiled broadly and stood back from the pair as they playfully engaged in a face-off in the footage.

Amidst all of this, Salman is preparing for the much-awaited release of his film ‘Tiger 3’ in addition to being connected to Bigg Boss 17. Salman returns to the role of Tiger in the movie, reuniting with Katrina Kaif, who plays Zoya again. There are reports that Shah Rukh Khan will make a brief appearance in the movie alongside Emraan Hashmi. The release date for Maneesh Sharma's and Aditya Chopra's scripted film ‘Tiger 3’ is November 12.

Also read: Temptation Island India Season 1 : Exclusive! Bigg Boss OTT Season 2 winner and runner up Elvish Yadav and Abhsihek Malhaan re – unite on the show

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT, and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credit- Masala