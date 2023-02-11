Boss Season 17 : Exclusive! Elvish Yadav, Manisha Rani and rapper King to grace the "The Weekend Ka Vaar" episode

The Weekend Ka Vaar episode will be telecasted tomorrow and Salman Khan will come to give a review of who played well and who didn't. In the upcoming episode, Elvish, Manisha and King will be gracing the show.
Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Thu, 11/02/2023 - 13:07
Bigg

MUMBAI: Bigg Boss Season 17 is doing exceptionally well at the moment and that's because of the content that the Bigg Boss contestants are giving. 

Tomorrow, the Weekend Ka Vaar episode will be telecast. It's one of the most anticipated episode as Salman Khan would give an insight about who did well this week and how was the episode overall. 

Last Weekend Ka Vaar episode, we did see how he lashed out at Vicky, Ankita and Abhishek for creating so many misunderstandings in the house. 

As we all know, in every Weekend Ka Vaar episode, one celebrity guest would come, who would interact with the host and have some fun sessions with the contestants. 

As per sources, in the upcoming Weekend Ka Vaar episode, Bigg Boss OTT Season 2 contestants Elvish Yadav, Manisha Rani and rapper King will be gracing the show. 

They would be interacting with the host and having some fun sessions. 

They would also interact with the contestants, give them task and would tell them where they are going wrong. 

Both Elvish and Manisha Rani knew how to play the game the moment they entered the show and the two share a great bond with each other. Till today, their friendship is spoken about. 

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss Season 17: Exclusive! “Munawar is playing it safe as he doesn’t want to get nominated, Mannara always needs support in the game as she cannot play solo” - Soniya Bansal)

The trio of Elvish, Abhishek and Manisha was loved by the audience. 

Just yesterday we did see Elvish and Abhishek together on Temptation Island and the fans are excited to see them together. 

This week a lot has happend especially the differences between Vicky, Aishwarya and were seen, we saw how Abhishek with the entry of Samrath changed his love stance to KhanZaadi. 

Well, it will be interesting to see who would Salman Khan praise and who would get bashed. 

Who do you think Salman Khan would lash out and who would he praise in the Weekend Ka Vaar episode.

Let us know in the comments below. 

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT, and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

(ALSO READ: Bigg Boss Season 17: Exclusive! Aishwarya Sharma’s ex Rahul Pandya to participate in the show?)

Bigg Boss Bigg Boss Ott Season 2 Karan Johar Colors Voot TellyChakkar Reality show Salman Khan Endemol Ankita Lokhande Vicky Jain Aishwarya Sharma Neil Bhatt Arun Srikanth Mashettey Aurag Dobale MUNAWAR FARUQUI Manaara Chopra Isha Malvia Abhishek Kumar Sonali Bansal Jigna Vohra Sana Raees Khan Riku Dhawan Naved Sunny Arya Elvish Manisha King Instagram
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Ektaa Kumaran's picture

About Author

Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Thu, 11/02/2023 - 13:07

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Exclusive: Sooraj Thapar to join Rohan Gandotra and Tanya Sharma for Atrangii TV’s next!
MUMBAI: A lot of new shows are in the pipeline and will soon go on some are all set for launches in the coming days....
What! Bobby Deol reveals a producer once told him to ask the lead of a movie if he would work with him, “it made me stronger”
MUMBAI: Bobby Deol is one of the most well known Hindi film heroes who also comes from the film family of Deols. While...
"Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si: A Tale of Second Chances in Love and Marriage"
MUMBAI :In the world of love stories, "Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si," produced by Rajan Shahi, is set to bring a unique and...
Exclusive: James Ghadge bags Amazon Mini’s Bahut Heroine Banti Hai and Bollywood movie titled Aaj Jaane Ki Zid Naa Karo!
MUMBAI :TellyChakkar is back with an exclusive update from the world of digital media!There are a lot of projects in...
Palkon Ki Chhaon Mein 2 fame actor Ashish Dixit feels lucky to share birthday with Shahrukh Khan says, "Every b'day I make wish to cut my cake with him."
MUMBAI :Actor Ashish Dixit, who was previously seen in TV show Palkon Ki Chhaon Mein 2 in a lead role, is happy to...
Pushpa Impossible: Oh No! Bapodra invites Chirag's colleagues to taste food prepared by him
MUMBAI :Sony SAB's new show, Pushpa Impossible, created by Ace TV producer and actor JD Majethia, is already a hit. The...
Recent Stories
Bobby
What! Bobby Deol reveals a producer once told him to ask the lead of a movie if he would work with him, “it made me stronger”
Latest Video
Related Stories
Sooraj
Exclusive: Sooraj Thapar to join Rohan Gandotra and Tanya Sharma for Atrangii TV’s next!
Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si
"Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si: A Tale of Second Chances in Love and Marriage"
Ashish Dixit
Palkon Ki Chhaon Mein 2 fame actor Ashish Dixit feels lucky to share birthday with Shahrukh Khan says, "Every b'day I make wish to cut my cake with him."
Sudha Chandran
Exclusive! Desi concepts will always work on television: Sudha Chandran on Doree
MC Stan
Hip-Hop star and Bigg Boss 16 winner MC Stan makes Bollywood playback singing debut with Salman Khan Films’ Farrey
Sudhaa Chandran
Exclusive! Disparity and discrimination are a part of the industry because of competitiveness and hunger to perform in the artists: Sudhaa Chandran