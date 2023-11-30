What! Did You Know? Ranveer Singh and Nakuul Mehta were in the same theatre group; Bollywood actor revealed his 'traumatized' moment from the same class

When Karan posed a fascinating question to Ranveer during the rapid-fire round, the actor disclosed that he was a member of the same theater group as Nakuul Mehta and related anecdotes from his difficult times.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Thu, 11/30/2023 - 10:19
Ranveer Singh and Nakuul Mehta

MUMBAI: Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone, a well-known couple in Bollywood, graced the first episode of Koffee With Karan Season 8. During their time on the show, the most popular pair in B-town had a light-hearted talk with filmmaker Karan Johar. When Karan posed a fascinating question to Ranveer during the rapid-fire round, the actor disclosed that he was a member of the same theater group as Nakuul Mehta and related anecdotes from his difficult times.

(Also read: EXCLUSIVE! This is how Nakuul Mehta and Disha Parmar starrer Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 3 will END)

When Ranveer Singh was questioned by Karan Johar during the rapid-fire round, "The harshest thing a director has told you?"

Ranveer related an event that left him traumatized and explained that it occurred in the same theater class as Nakuul Mehta. Actor stated, "I remember when I was trying to make it in theatre, there was a theatre director, a lady."

Ranveer Singh continued, narrating the incident, "I was very traumatised by that because she had taken my pants off in front of the whole class when I was on stage. There was Richa Chadha, Nakuul Mehta, Puja Sarup, Megha Burman all of these actors were there. I was on stage and she was like 'Get off my stage. What are these choices you are making? You are an eyesore. You know you belong in Bollywood."

In an expression of support for Ranveer, Karan stated, "Yes ma'am and thank you." Ranveer added, "Yeah, so I took that criticism as an affirmation and here I am." Many people were surprised to learn that Nakuul and Ranveer were classmates in the same theater class.

For those who don't know, well-known actor Nakuul Mehta began his performing career in theater before becoming well-known on television. Success kissed Nakuul's feet after his ground-breaking performance in Pyaar Ka Dard Hai Meetha Meetha Pyaara Pyaara. He went on to do a number of popular TV shows, including Ishqbaaaz, Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2, Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 3, and so on.

Nakuul demonstrated his acting prowess in a number of short films and web series, proving that his talent was not just for television. To further demonstrate his adaptability, he has hosted a number of award ceremonies and reality shows.

(Also read: EXCLUSIVE! This is how Nakuul Mehta and Disha Parmar starrer Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 3 will END)

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT, and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credits – Pinkvilla

Pyaar Ka Dard Hai Meetha Meetha Pyaara Pyaara TV shows Ishqbaaaz Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 bade achhe lagte hain 3 Ranveer Singh Richa Chadha Nakuul Mehta Puja Sarup Megha Burman Deepika Padukone Karan Johar Koffee With Karan season 8 TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Thu, 11/30/2023 - 10:19

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Koffee With Karan Season 8: OMG! Rani Mukerji talks about the differences Kajol and she had and why she keeps her daugther Adira away from media
MUMBAI: Koffee with Karan is a Bollywood chat show. The biggies of the Industry grace it and interact with the host...
Trolled! "What kind of dressing us this" netizens trolls actress Khushi Kapoor for her outfit
MUMBAI: Sister of actress Janhvi Kapoor, Khushi Kapoor is currently grabbing the attention of the fans and audience for...
Kya Baat Hai! Jawan actress Nayanthara’s lavish car collection just got another name added, husband gifts her THIS elegant car, check out the deets inside.
MUMBAI: The lady superstar of South Indian cinema, Nayanthara made her successful Hindi movie debut with the Atlee...
Woah! Bhavika Sharma shares a BTS clip from the Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin set leaving her fans surprised with her charisma
MUMBAI: Aishwarya Sharma, Neil Bhatt, and Ayesha Singh played the main characters in Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin. Neil...
In Video: Neil Bhatt and Aishwarya Sharma celebrate their marriage anniversary inside the Bigg Boss 17 house!
MUMBAI: Neil Bhatt and Aishwarya Sharma are one of the most sought after couples in Telly town. The two fell in love on...
Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si: Oh No! Sonia will see Kunal and Vandana together and get jealous
MUMBAI: Star Plus, along with producer Rajan Shahi, has come up with a new show that talks about an inspirational idea...
Recent Stories
Khushi Kapoor
Trolled! "What kind of dressing us this" netizens trolls actress Khushi Kapoor for her outfit
Latest Video
Related Stories
Bhavika Sharma
Woah! Bhavika Sharma shares a BTS clip from the Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin set leaving her fans surprised with her charisma
Neil Bhatt and Aishwarya Sharma
In Video: Neil Bhatt and Aishwarya Sharma celebrate their marriage anniversary inside the Bigg Boss 17 house!
Tejasswi Prakash
Exciting! Tejasswi Prakash’s latest post sparks speculations about her new project? The actress shares a BTS clip from the shoot
Ankit Gupta
Surprising! Ankit Gupta opens up about accepting Udaariyaan by THIS friend’s advice after rejecting it 3 Times; Says ‘I spoke to...’
Shrimad Ramayan
Exclusive: Sony TV's Shrimad Ramayan to premier on 'THIS' date!
Aashiesh Sharma
Exclusive! Not Sujoy Reu but Aashiesh Sharrma to play Lord Ram in Sony TV's upcoming show Shrimad Ramayan?