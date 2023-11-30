What! Did You Know? Ranveer Singh and Nakuul Mehta were in the same theatre group; Bollywood actor revealed his 'traumatized' moment from the same class

MUMBAI: Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone, a well-known couple in Bollywood, graced the first episode of Koffee With Karan Season 8. During their time on the show, the most popular pair in B-town had a light-hearted talk with filmmaker Karan Johar. When Karan posed a fascinating question to Ranveer during the rapid-fire round, the actor disclosed that he was a member of the same theater group as Nakuul Mehta and related anecdotes from his difficult times.

(Also read: EXCLUSIVE! This is how Nakuul Mehta and Disha Parmar starrer Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 3 will END)

When Ranveer Singh was questioned by Karan Johar during the rapid-fire round, "The harshest thing a director has told you?"

Ranveer related an event that left him traumatized and explained that it occurred in the same theater class as Nakuul Mehta. Actor stated, "I remember when I was trying to make it in theatre, there was a theatre director, a lady."

Ranveer Singh continued, narrating the incident, "I was very traumatised by that because she had taken my pants off in front of the whole class when I was on stage. There was Richa Chadha, Nakuul Mehta, Puja Sarup, Megha Burman all of these actors were there. I was on stage and she was like 'Get off my stage. What are these choices you are making? You are an eyesore. You know you belong in Bollywood."

In an expression of support for Ranveer, Karan stated, "Yes ma'am and thank you." Ranveer added, "Yeah, so I took that criticism as an affirmation and here I am." Many people were surprised to learn that Nakuul and Ranveer were classmates in the same theater class.

For those who don't know, well-known actor Nakuul Mehta began his performing career in theater before becoming well-known on television. Success kissed Nakuul's feet after his ground-breaking performance in Pyaar Ka Dard Hai Meetha Meetha Pyaara Pyaara. He went on to do a number of popular TV shows, including Ishqbaaaz, Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2, Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 3, and so on.

Nakuul demonstrated his acting prowess in a number of short films and web series, proving that his talent was not just for television. To further demonstrate his adaptability, he has hosted a number of award ceremonies and reality shows.

(Also read: EXCLUSIVE! This is how Nakuul Mehta and Disha Parmar starrer Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 3 will END)

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT, and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credits – Pinkvilla