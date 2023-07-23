What! Dimpy Ganguly reveals how she cut ties with everyone to heal after divorce with Rahul Mahajan

MUMBAI :Dimpy Ganguly rose to fame with the reality show Rahul Dulhaniya Le Jaayega where she won the show and married Rahul Mahajan. The two began on a great note but things hit a rocky patch as she accused him of domestic violence. The divorced and are now living a happy life with their respective partners. She is today married to Rohit Roy and is a mother of 3.

The transition however wasn’t easy for Dimpy as she took time to move on after divorcing Rahul. She told a news portal, “The initial years were hard because I had to start from scratch. I relocated and we started everything fresh. So it was hard. The only way to do it was to completely disconnect. That’s why there was a period of complete silence from my life. I didn’t want to talk to anybody, I didn’t want to do anything. Even though I had time, I didn’t take up any project. I just wanted some time to heal and to figure out my way ahead, start a new life. Once I was in a happy space again, then I came out. I made friends, I did things that I used to do.”

Dimpy continued, “So, there was a time when I trusted nobody. Not even trusting, I moved away from everybody, including my own parents. We were in touch, but what I was going through, what I was thinking, they had no idea. I was dealing with a lot and I wasn’t ready to talk. It was not easy for them. So, I made that choice of moving away.”

