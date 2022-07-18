WHAT! Disha Parmar EXPECTING a BABY with hubby Rahul Vaidya?

MUMBAI: Disha Parmar and Rahul Vaidya are one of the most popular couples of small screens.

Ever since the duo made their relationship, fans can't get enough of this cute couple.

Rahul had proposed Disha on national television which took everyone by surprise.

The pretty diva had also visited the show and accepted Rahul's proposal.

Last year on 16th July, Disha and Rahul took wedding vows in a lavish ceremony amid friends and family.

Their wedding was followed by several functions which also saw many popular faces of television.

Ever since Rahul and Disha got married, fans are waiting for the couple to soon share the good news.

A few months ago, there were strong speculations about Disha expecting a baby after she was spotted wearing loose outfits for her various public outings.

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE! BALH 2 fame Aanchal Khurana opens up about getting typecast, says, ''Till now, I get calls only for negative characters''

Disha had also taken to social media to clarify that she is not pregnant.

And now, as the couple is holidaying in London for their 1st wedding anniversary celebrations, they are constantly sharing all the latest updates of their vacay.

Disha has now shared a cute post where she has clicked hubby Rahul as he is caught sleeping.

The actress has put a tag of 'Baby On Board' as she finds Rahul too cute like a baby as he naps.

Take a look:

Well, this post of Disha will definitely spread like a wildfire about her expecting a baby.

But we know what the truth is.

Isn't Disha's post too cute for words? What are your thoughts on this? Tell us in the comments.

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for all the latest updates.

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE! BALH 2 fame Aanchal Khurana opens up about getting typecast, says, ''Till now, I get calls only for negative characters''