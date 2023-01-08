What! Disha Vakani won’t return as Dayaben in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah? Asit Modi breaks silence

MUMBAI: Sab TV’s Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah (TMKOC) is one of the longest-running shows on Indian television. The show became so popular that all the actors have become a household name now.

The show has made a comeback in the BARC top 10 and has stayed in the list since the last 3 weeks. The audience has always loved all the episodes of the show and the best part of this show is that it’s a family show and has no age bar which means that a person of any age will enjoy the show.

The character of Dayaben has been an integral part of the show and it was played by actress Disha Vakani. While fans were disappointed when her character was not seen in the show, the makers have been hounded with questions on when she will return. Producer Asit Modi has now spilled the beans on it saying, “We will need a brilliant performer for the part”. He is currently in the process of casting for the role of Dayaben. Modi further said that he hopes Disha returns to the show and he is immensely grateful for her contribution to the show. Disha is currently enjoying family time.

Speaking of getting a new Dayaben for the show, Asit had previously stated, “I am looking for a new Daya Bhabhi. It is not easy to play the role of Dayaben. Everyone knows the way Disha Vakani did it. Even today, she is missed. It is not easy to find a new person for the role. This does not mean I am afraid. I am not afraid but I am looking for perfection. It is impossible to take Disha’s place. Her performance was great but I am finding somebody who can impress everyone with her style. It takes time but we will have Dayaben back soon.”

