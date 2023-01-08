What! Disha Vakani won’t return as Dayaben in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah? Asit Modi breaks silence

The character of Dayaben has been an integral part of the show and it was played by actress Disha Vakani. While fans were disappointed when her character was not seen in the show, the makers have been hounded with questions on when she will return.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Tue, 08/01/2023 - 10:10
Disha Vakani

MUMBAI: Sab TV’s Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah (TMKOC) is one of the longest-running shows on Indian television. The show became so popular that all the actors have become a household name now.

The show has made a comeback in the BARC top 10 and has stayed in the list since the last 3 weeks. The audience has always loved all the episodes of the show and the best part of this show is that it’s a family show and has no age bar which means that a person of any age will enjoy the show. 

Also Read- Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah has a long way to go, plans for many surprises

The character of Dayaben has been an integral part of the show and it was played by actress Disha Vakani. While fans were disappointed when her character was not seen in the show, the makers have been hounded with questions on when she will return. Producer Asit Modi has now spilled the beans on it saying, “We will need a brilliant performer for the part”. He is currently in the process of casting for the role of Dayaben. Modi further said that he hopes Disha returns to the show and he is immensely grateful for her contribution to the show. Disha is currently enjoying family time. 

Also Read- Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah’s ‘Dayaben’ aka Disha Vakani’s picture with ‘Bagha’ aka Tanmay Vekaria goes viral, netizens says, “Jethalal wants to know your location”

Speaking of getting a new Dayaben for the show, Asit had previously stated, “I am looking for a new Daya Bhabhi. It is not easy to play the role of Dayaben. Everyone knows the way Disha Vakani did it. Even today, she is missed. It is not easy to find a new person for the role. This does not mean I am afraid. I am not afraid but I am looking for perfection. It is impossible to take Disha’s place. Her performance was great but I am finding somebody who can impress everyone with her style. It takes time but we will have Dayaben back soon.”

For more news and updates from the world of television and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar 

Credit-BollywoodLife 

Taarak Mehta ka ooltah chashmah Dayaben Anjali Dilip Joshi Babita Jethalal Munmun Dutta Asit Kumarr Modi Disha Vakani TV news TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Tue, 08/01/2023 - 10:10

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Exclusive! Bairi Piya’s Supriya Kumari approached to play the lead in Cockrow and Shaika’s Entertainment next for Dangal TV!
MUMBAI: TellyChakkar has always on the forefront of bringing you exclusive updates from the world of entertainment.A...
Exclusive! Vishal Gandhi approached to play the lead in Cockrow and Shaika’s Entertainment next for Dangal TV!
MUMBAI: TellyChakkar has always on the forefront of bringing you exclusive updates from the world of entertainment.A...
Sexy! Bollywood stylist Tanya Ghavri is too hot to handle in these pictures
MUMBAI: For the ones who have no idea Tanya Ghavri is the stylist of Indian cinema, she is one of the popular names in...
Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Wow! Savi gives all correct answers during her interview; Ishaan shocked
MUMBAI: Popular drama series Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is constantly high on drama. The storyline is filled with...
What! Disha Vakani won’t return as Dayaben in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah? Asit Modi breaks silence
MUMBAI: Sab TV’s Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah (TMKOC) is one of the longest-running shows on Indian television. The...
Kundali Bhagya: Oh No! Preeta and Karan's face-off becomes plus point for Nidhi
MUMBAI: Zee TV’s show Kundali Bhagya is produced by Balaji Telefilms. It stars Dheeraj Dhoopar and Shraddha Arya and is...
Recent Stories
Tanya Ghavri
Sexy! Bollywood stylist Tanya Ghavri is too hot to handle in these pictures
Latest Video
Related Stories
Supriya Kumari
Exclusive! Bairi Piya’s Supriya Kumari approached to play the lead in Cockrow and Shaika’s Entertainment next for Dangal TV!
Vishal Gandhi
Exclusive! Vishal Gandhi approached to play the lead in Cockrow and Shaika’s Entertainment next for Dangal TV!
Shehnaaz Gill
Whoa! Shehnaaz Gill gifts a swanky new Mercedes-Benz E-Class to brother Shehbaz Badesha, check out its staggering price
Tejasswi Prakash
OMG! What has Tejasswi Prakash been up to since Naagin 6 went off-air? Read to find out
Jeevika
Exclusive! “I am a person who wants to explore every kind of opportunity and emotion”, Agnisakshi’s Jeevika aka Shivika Pathak talks about the show, her character and more
Shivangi Joshi
Kya Baat Hai! Shivangi Joshi gets lauded for her performance as Aradhana in Barsatein, fans are in awe; check out the best reactions here