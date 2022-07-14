WHAT! DOUBLE ROLE for Pihu in Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2?

MUMBAI: Sony TV's Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 is one of the most popular shows on small screens.

The show has had a great run of almost 10 months and it is still going strong as ever.

The makers have left no stone unturned to keep the viewers hooked to the screen by introducing interesting twists and turns in the story.

We all know that a leap of 5 years was recently introduced in the show which witnessed a lot of changes in the characters and the storyline.

Shivina's character made an exit which also saw Ram and Priya's separation while their daughter Pihu was introduced in the show.

Ram is unaware of Pihu being his and Priya's daughter as Priya had mentioned to him that she is pregnant with Krish's child. All this was planned by Nandini to keep Priya away from Ram's life.

However, fate has brought Priya and Ram face to face once again and now Pihu also comes across her father but is unaware of the reality.

But the viewers are loving how Pihu has similar traits which even Ram has and their camaraderie is simply amazing.

Ram and Pihu are at loggerheads and she doesn't like him much.

Priya is not liking the way Ram and Pihu's bond is turning out to be.

Well, as Pihu and Ram share similar traits, we came across a scene where Ram's friends refer to him as 'Choti Pihu'.

Take a look:

Ram's friends think that he acts exactly like Pihu, hence, he is the child Pihu now.

Well, there is a high possibility that Ram might soon come to know that Pihu is his and Priya's daughter which will once again either make or break his and Priya's relationship.

What do you think about this Choti Pihu in Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2? Tell us in the comments.

