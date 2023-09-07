What! Ekta Kapoor tore Smriti Irani’s Contract before she gave her the role of Tulsi in Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thii

Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thii

MUMBAI :From starting her career at the age of 17 as an intern to becoming the most successful producer, TV czarina Ekta Kapoor has come a long way and she recalls her earlier days after receiving 'Bemisaal Rishta' award during an award function. Though she started her career in the entertainment industry very early, her first successful show was the 1995 sitcom 'Hum Paanch'. Later in 2000, her show 'Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi' became the most successful TV serial.

Ekta celebrated 23 years of the show recently she shared a glimpse of the show and also spoke about how after seeing Smriti Irani’s video from a different show, Ekta tore her contract. Her Instagram post read, “Year 1994. I’m sitting in my friend Shabina’s house and pandit Janardan sees me and tells me I will have my own company. I tell him ‘I’m planning to start in August’ and he says ‘All will be good but wait for your 25th year that’s when you will make a show that people will watch like they used to watch Ramayan and Mahabharata on Doordarshan’” She further wrote, “I say ‘I don’t think I can make a mythological show so good but let’s see’. Year 2000 six years have passed since HUM PAANCH and I’m asking Sameer sir @sameern to give me a drama as my South Indian drama is doing well and the Hindi channel should see it. He says yes.”

Ekta then wrote. “The same year – March 2000, I cast a new girl for an important role but on seeing her on tape I tear her contract only to sign as her as a lead on a spring day in March it also happens to be her birthday @smritiiraniofficial” She concluded her post saying, “Year 2023 July it’s guru Purnima and I look at my son and think ‘Khelne Wale Baith Ke Dekhenge ..Naye Khiladi Khel Yeh Khelenge..Rishton Ka Rang Badla…Naaton Ka Dhang Badla…Aaina Phir Bhi Wahi…never rung truer as in two hours I announce my first pan india film . It’s time to say THANKU EVERYONE and happy GURUPURNIMA LEARNT FROM LIFE N MY VIEWERS HAPPY 23 to #kyunkisaasbhikabhibahuthi.”

