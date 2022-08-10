What! Faltu’s Nandini Sharma reveals that she wa rejected for being overweight, says “Such kinds of rejections can affect a person too much”

The actress now spills the beans on how she faced rejection in her early days for being overweight.
Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Wed, 03/29/2023 - 17:44
MUMBAI:Actress Nandini Sharma is a well known face in the Television industry. Currently she is impressing viewers with her role of Riya in the popular TV show Faltu. The actress now spills the beans on how she faced rejection in her early days for being overweight.

Nandini said, “Struggles are a part of an actor’s life, but when it comes to dealing with rejection, it’s not easy at all. I can say this because I have lost projects due to my weight and that thing really demotivated me a lot. Sometimes, I was rejected even before giving the audition. I remember that I was in talks about a big South project but my weight was an issue for them to cast me as a lead.”

She adds, “It would really make me feel disheartened. I keep losing weight, but it’s a difficult journey to fit in. Gradually, I learnt to deal with the rejections and never stopped giving auditions because I was passionate about becoming an actress. Even today, I control my diet and work out each day.”

Nandini concludes, “I do feel that it’s high time that actors shouldn’t be judged on the various parameters of beauty. Such kinds of rejections can affect a person too much.”

For more news and updates from the world of television, Bollywood, and OTT, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

About Author

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Wed, 03/29/2023 - 17:44

