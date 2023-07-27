What! Farnaz Shetty breaks silence on her break up with Rohit Chandel, says “cannot be in an open relationship”

Farnaz has now opened up about the reason why she broke up with Rohit. The actress said that she was devastated when she caught Rohit cheating with another woman, and soon ended the relationship.
Rohit Chandel Farnaaz Shetty

MUMBAI : Farnaz Shetty and Rohit Chandel met each other on the setf their show Kashibai Bajirao Ballal, where they played the role of Mastani Bajirao Bhatt and  Bajirao Bhatt respectively. After falling in love on the set of the Zee Tv show, the duo started dating in 2022. They were the cutest couple in tinsel town until they parted ways, leaving fans shocked.

Farnaz has now opened up about the reason why she broke up with Rohit. The actress said that she was devastated when she caught Rohit cheating with another woman, and soon ended the relationship. Shockingly, Farnaz told a news portal that even though Rohti begged her for forgiveness, he kept going back to his frivolous ways. 

She said, “I am old school and cannot be in an open relationship. I am a one-man woman and expect the same from my partner. Rohit has tried to get in touch with me, but I am in no mood to forgive him.”

Rohit on his part said that all the allegations against him were false. He said, “Most of my relationships suffer because when I am at work, I am only focused on it. I don’t like being distracted. I guess that might have created some issues between us.”

On the work front, Farnaaz has been in shows like Balika Vadhu, Ek Veer Ki Ardaa Veera and many more. She was last seen in Swaraj. Rohit on the other hand will be part of Pandya Store after the leap.

For more news and updates from television and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

