This is what happened when Yeh Hai Chahatein and Kundali Bhagya stars had a face-off

We all know that our TV stars are shooting at various locations across the nation after a lockdown imposed in Maharashtra.

Shows like Kundali Bhagya, Kumkum Bhagya, Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Mein, Yeh Hai Chahatein, Ishq Mein Marjawan 2 among others are shooting in Goa.

We see how the star cast is having a gala time as they shoot at a new place. Also, it is a new journey for everyone.

The star cast never fails to have some relaxing moments after the shoot.

The star cast is bonding big time at their outdoor shoot location from having lunch and dinner together to chilling at the beach or playing some indoor games.

With Kundali Bhagya and Yeh hai Chahatein shooting in Goa, it seems a few actors of both the shows met each other and had fun.

We came across a video where Kundali Bhagya's Abhishek Kapur aka Sameer Luthra and Yeh Hai Chahatein's Sargun Kaur Luthra aka Preesha were chilling together.

Sargun is taking a video with Abhishek who is in the pool. The actor jokingly refers to Sargun as Chahatein and tells her that fans wanted him to have a picture with her.

The pretty diva can't stop laughing at Abhishek's joke.

Well, this is what has happened when Kundali Bhagya star had a face-off with Yeh Hai Chahatein actress.

